Boise State freshmen making a push for playing time before Oregon opener

Head coach Spencer Danielson regularly calls Boise State a developmental program, and the Broncos are once again stocked with promising freshmen who could be future stars.

Boise State, which signed the highest-rated recruiting class in program history last cycle, could have multiple true freshmen scattered throughout its 2026 depth chart.

Here is a mid-fall camp stock report for five freshmen in Boise State’s program.

Rising: Rasean Jones, wide receiver

After starring in spring practice, Jones has picked up right where he left off during fall camp. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound freshman phenom could be in the starting lineup for Boise State’s opener at Oregon.

Jones, a three-star prospect, received a 247Sports overall composite grade of 87.78 and was the No. 3 prospect in Idaho and No. 109 wide receiver recruit nationally.

Falling: Terrious Favors, wide receiver

Boise State’s highest-rated class of 2026 recruit, Favors was a four-star prospect coming out of Georgia’s Carver High School. He was the No. 427 overall recruit in the country with an 89.44 overall grade.

While the 5-foot-9, 168-pound Favors has plenty of speed, he lacks the strength and physicality to be an impact player as a true freshman. Favors still has a bright future, but he isn’t quite ready for primetime.

Rising: Keawe Browne, tight end

The Broncos have ample depth at tight end, but the 6-foot-5, 243-pound Browne is pushing for immediate playing time this season. Browne arrived at Boise State with a Division I body and has shown lots of physicality during fall camp.

Browne was rated the No. 56 player in California and the No. 45 tight end nationally. He received a composite grade of 87.67.

Falling: Jackson Taylor, quarterback

Taylor arrived on campus last winter alongside fellow prep standout quarterback Cash Herrera. Herrera has progressed more quickly than Taylor, who is a distant fourth on the depth chart behind Maddux Madsen, Max Cutforth and Herrera.

The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Taylor had major offers coming out of Thousand Oaks High School and was rated the No. 52 quarterback in the country and No. 73 California prospect with an overall composite grade of 87.33.

Rising: Madden Soliai, defensive back

The 5-foot-9, 191-pound Soliai has received praise from Danielson for quickly picking up Boise State’s defensive schemes. Soliai will likely be in the nickelback rotation as a freshman and has a promising future in the secondary.

Soliai, who flipped his commitment from UCLA to Boise State in December, was the No. 8 prospect in Hawaii and No. 107 safety nationally in the composite rankings. He earned a composite grade of 87.00.