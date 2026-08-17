What Boise State’s depth chart looks like heading into Week 3 of fall camp
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Boise State’s depth chart is beginning to take shape following Saturday’s fall camp scrimmage.
The Broncos, who will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Oregon at Autzen Stadium, must replace multiple key starters on both sides of the ball.
Two of the fiercest position battles are at wide receiver and defensive back. Head coach Spencer Danielson has been largely pleased with both groups through the first portion of fall camp.
Heading into Week 3 of camp, here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense.
Offense
Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer
Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph
Projected depth chart
Quarterback
Maddux Madsen, senior
Max Cutforth, junior OR Cash Herrera, freshman
Running back
Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore
Juelz Goff, sophomore OR Harry Stewart III, sophomore
X receiver
Akeem Wright, senior OR Rasean Jones, freshman
AJ Jones, freshman
Slot receiver
Cam Bates, junior
Ben Ford, senior OR Quinton Brown, sophomore
Z receiver
Darren Morris, senior
Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore
Tight end
Matt Wagner, junior
Austin Terry, senior OR Keawe Browne, freshman
Left tackle
Tyler Ethridge, senior
Kyle Cox, junior
Left guard
Jason Steele, junior
Carson Rasmussen, junior
Center
Stewart Taufa, freshman
Zander Esty, junior
Right guard
Roger Carreon, senior
Zander Esty, junior
Right tackle
Daylon Metoyer, senior
Jacob Tracy, freshman
Defense
Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, defensive back Jaden Mickey
Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington
Projected depth chart
Defensive end
Max Stege, senior
Sterling Lane II, senior
Nose tackle
David Latu, senior
Lopez Sanusi, sophomore
Defensive tackle
Mikaio Edward, junior
Michael Madrie, junior
Edge rusher
Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior
Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore
Middle linebacker
Logan Brantley, junior
Jake Ripp, senior OR Samuel Brooks, senior
Weakside linebacker
Boen Phelps, junior
Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore
Cornerback
Jaden Mickey, senior
Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior
Cornerback
Sherrod Smith, junior
JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior
Nickel
Roman Tillmon, junior
Madden Soliai, freshman
Safety
Derek Ganter Jr., junior
Tahj Crutchfield, freshman
Safety
Travis Anderson, sophomore
Trey Tolmaire, sophomore
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob