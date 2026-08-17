What Boise State’s depth chart looks like heading into Week 3 of fall camp

Boise State’s depth chart is beginning to take shape following Saturday’s fall camp scrimmage.

The Broncos, who will open the 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Oregon at Autzen Stadium, must replace multiple key starters on both sides of the ball.

Two of the fiercest position battles are at wide receiver and defensive back. Head coach Spencer Danielson has been largely pleased with both groups through the first portion of fall camp.

Heading into Week 3 of camp, here is a projected depth chart for Boise State on offense and defense.

Offense

Returning starters (6): Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running back Dylan Riley, wide receiver Ben Ford, left guard Jason Steele, right guard Roger Carreon, right tackle Daylon Metoyer

Departed starters (5): Wide receiver Chris Marshall, wide receiver Latrell Caples, tight end Matt Lauter, left tackle Kage Casey, center Mason Randolph

Projected depth chart

Quarterback

Maddux Madsen, senior

Max Cutforth, junior OR Cash Herrera, freshman

Running back

Dylan Riley, junior OR Sire Gaines, sophomore

Juelz Goff, sophomore OR Harry Stewart III, sophomore

X receiver

Akeem Wright, senior OR Rasean Jones, freshman

AJ Jones, freshman

Slot receiver

Cam Bates, junior

Ben Ford, senior OR Quinton Brown, sophomore

Z receiver

Darren Morris, senior

Qumonte Williams Jr., sophomore

Tight end

Matt Wagner, junior

Austin Terry, senior OR Keawe Browne, freshman

Left tackle

Tyler Ethridge, senior

Kyle Cox, junior

Left guard

Jason Steele, junior

Carson Rasmussen, junior

Center

Stewart Taufa, freshman

Zander Esty, junior

Right guard

Roger Carreon, senior

Zander Esty, junior

Right tackle

Daylon Metoyer, senior

Jacob Tracy, freshman

Defense

Returning starters (5): Defensive end Max Stege, Nose tackle David Latu, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps, defensive back Jaden Mickey

Departed starters (6): Defensive tackle Braxton Fely, linebacker Marco Notarainni, cornerback A’Marion McCoy, cornerback Jeremiah Earby, safety Ty Benefield, safety Zion Washington

Projected depth chart

Defensive end

Max Stege, senior

Sterling Lane II, senior

Nose tackle

David Latu, senior

Lopez Sanusi, sophomore

Defensive tackle

Mikaio Edward, junior

Michael Madrie, junior

Edge rusher

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior

Roman Caywood, sophomore OR Bol Bol, sophomore

Middle linebacker

Logan Brantley, junior

Jake Ripp, senior OR Samuel Brooks, senior

Weakside linebacker

Boen Phelps, junior

Syncere Brackett-Lambey, sophomore

Cornerback

Jaden Mickey, senior

Demetrius Freeney Jr., senior

Cornerback

Sherrod Smith, junior

JeRico Washington Jr., junior OR Franklyn Johnson Jr., junior

Nickel

Roman Tillmon, junior

Madden Soliai, freshman

Safety

Derek Ganter Jr., junior

Tahj Crutchfield, freshman

Safety

Travis Anderson, sophomore

Trey Tolmaire, sophomore