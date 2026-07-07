Why Boise State has the Pac-12's most complete roster entering 2026

Boise State and four other Mountain West schools officially joined the Pac-12 last week.

The new-look eight-team football conference hopes to challenge for a College Football Playoff berth this season.

The Broncos, who captured three straight MWC titles on their way out the door, are a sizable favorite to win the Pac-12 in 2026. The Broncos bring back 11 full-time starters from last year’s team and rank among the new Pac-12 leaders in returning production.

According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Boise State ranks No. 45 nationally and second in the Pac-12 behind San Diego State in returning production. The Broncos are returning 57 percent of their overall production from last season while the Aztecs lead the way at 59 percent.

Here is where each Pac-12 team ranks nationally in terms of returning production.

San Diego State: 59 percent overall (No. 34 nationally), 76 percent offense (No. 1), 43 percent defense (No. 100)

Boise State: 57 percent overall (No. 45), 60 percent offense (No. 46), 55 percent defense (No. 60)

Texas State: 56 percent overall (No. 51), 70 percent offense (No. 12), 43 percent defense (No. 98)

Fresno State: 53 percent overall (No. 63), 52 percent offense (No. 76), 54 percent defense (No. 64)

Utah State: 48 percent overall (No. 89), 40 percent offense (No. 110), 55 percent defense (No. 52)

Oregon State: 47 percent overall (No. 94), 49 percent offense (No. 80), 44 percent defense (No. 92)

Colorado State: 46 percent overall (No. 99), 38 percent offense (No. 116), 54 percent defense (No. 63)

Washington State: 42 percent overall (No. 109), 48 percent offense (No. 86), 36 percent defense (No. 121)

Quarterback Maddux Madsen, running backs Dylan Riley and Sire Gaines, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, linebacker Boen Phelps and defensive back Jaden Mickey have all logged significant snaps for the Broncos and boast all-Pac-12 potential.

San Diego State leads the country in returning offensive production with quarterback Jayden Denegal, running back Lucky Sutton and others.

The Aztecs also signed a strong transfer portal class that ranks No. 74 nationally, according to 247Sports. Colorado State, Washington State and Oregon State also signed top-75 transfer portal classes.

Here is where each Pac-12 team’s transfer portal class sits in the 247Sports portal rankings:

Colorado State: No. 71 nationally

Washington State: No. 72

San Diego State: No. 74

Oregon State: No. 75

Utah State: No. 86

Texas State: No. 92

Boise State: No. 99

Fresno State: No. 128

The Broncos signed the fewest number of Division I and Division II transfers among Pac-12 teams but landed multiple potential starters.

Boise State’s 2026 prep and junior college signing class topped the Pac-12 and ranked No. 51 nationally, the highest-rated class in program history.

Entering preseason camp, the Broncos have the Pac-12’s most complete roster on paper. San Diego State and Texas State should also contend for the conference title.

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