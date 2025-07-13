Boise State football opponent preview: Appalachian State
After taking on Air Force in its Mountain West Conference opener, Boise State will resume non-conference play with a matchup against Appalachian State at Albertsons Stadium.
The Mountaineers made a coaching change after slumping to a 5-6 overall record last year, the program’s first losing season since 2013. Appalachian State hired South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to replace Shawn Clark, who went 40-24 overall in six seasons with the school.
Loggains and company will look to score a major upset victory for the Sun Belt Conference in September.
Game 4: Appalachian State at Boise State
Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
Kickoff time: TBD
Location: Boise, Idaho
TV/Streaming: FOX networks
Appalachian State offense preview
The Mountaineers led the Sun Belt in passing a season ago at 273 yards per game (19th nationally), but all-SBC honorable mention quarterback Joey Aguilar transferred to Tennessee.
To replace Aguilar, Appalachian State brought in a pair of transfers in AJ Swann (LSU) and JJ Kohl (Iowa State).
Swann began his college career at Vanderbilt and started 12 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons before transferring to LSU. The junior pocket passer is the favorite to win the job.
Kohl — a former four-star recruit — is also a pocket passer with a massive 6-foot-7, 245-pound frame.
Dalton Stroman caught 20 passes for 307 yards and five touchdowns a season ago and enters his senior year with more than 1,000 career receiving yards. Transfers Davion Dozier (Arkansas) and Jaden Barnes (Austin Peay) also project to be impact players at receiver.
The Mountaineers will likely use a two-headed monster approach at running back with returning starter Kanye Roberts and Arkansas transfer Rashod Dubinion. Roberts has 1,155 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while Dubinion was a three-year impact player for the Razorbacks in the SEC.
The offensive line is a work in progress with returning starters Jayden Ramsey and Griffin Scroggs and highly-touted VMI transfer Tyriq Poindexter leading the way.
Appalachian State defense preview
As was the case with South Florida and Eastern Washington, Appalachian State had major issues on defense last season.
The Mountaineers ranked 104th nationally in total defense (412.5 yards allowed per game) and 114th in scoring defense (32.9 points allowed per game).
Appalachian State does have some key returners on defense, including athletic edge rusher Thomas Davis. Davis had 36 total tackles (4.5 for loss) and three sacks during his junior season.
Senior linebacker Kyle Arnholt has made 18 career starts and finished third on the team in tackles last year with 55. Junior safety DJ Burks leads the back end and tallied 58 total tackles a season ago.
Boise State’s offense should be able to run wild against a rebuilding Mountaineers defense.