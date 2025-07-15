Boise State football opponent preview: New Mexico
After back-to-back non-conference games against Appalachian State and Notre Dame, Boise State returns to Mountain West play with a home matchup against New Mexico.
The Lobos appeared to be on the right track last season under first-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall and star quarterback Devon Dampier. New Mexico finished 5-7 overall with a monster upset of then-No. 18 Washington State.
Dampier (transferred to Utah) and Mendenhall (left for Utah State) both moved on, forcing the Lobos to restart again under new head coach Jason Eck.
The teams last met in 2023 with Boise State winning 42-14 in Andy Avalos’ final game as head coach.
Game 6: New Mexico at Boise State
Date: Saturday, Oct. 11
Kickoff time: TBD
Location: Boise, Idaho
TV/Streaming: FOX networks
New Mexico offense preview
Eck primarily used a run-first offense during his three seasons at Idaho, and the Lobos brought in several backfield transfers to run the ball.
The group is led by 2024 first-team all-Big Sky back Scottre Humphrey, who ran for 1,386 yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Montana State. Weber State transfer Damon Bankston (1,104 yards, six TDs), Idaho transfer Deshaun Buchanan (567 yards, five TDs) and Sam Houston State transfer DJ McKinney (481 yards, three TDs) were also productive last year.
Junior quarterback Jack Layne followed Eck from Idaho to New Mexico. Layne only played in seven games last year due to injury but still threw for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Keagan Johnson, a Kansas State transfer, projects to be Lane’s top target at receiver. Johnson had 20 catches for 359 yards and one score a season ago.
The Lobos have major questions on the offensive line, but Eck is a former line coach who is known for developing quality linemen.
New Mexico defense preview
While New Mexico put up plenty of points last season with Dampier leading the offense, defense was another story for the Lobos.
New Mexico ranked 129th nationally in scoring defense (38 points allowed per game), 130th in total defense (496.8 yards allowed per game) and 132nd in opponent third down conversion percentage (50 percent).
The Lobos added a key transfer up front in Keyshawn James-Newby, who recorded 51 total tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles during his junior season at Idaho.
Dimitri Johnson (77 total tackles, two sacks, one interception) and Randolph Kpai (80 total tackles, one sack, three pass breakups) are both back at linebacker.
Abraham Williams — another Idaho transfer — could be the leader of a re-tooled New Mexico secondary.