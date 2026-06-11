Boise State football position unit grades: Quarterback

Ahead of Boise State’s July 1 move to the Pac-12, Boise State Broncos On SI will grade each position group on offense, defense and special teams.

To kick off the series, we will take a look at a Broncos’ quarterback room that features an established returning starter and a wide-open race for the No. 2 role.

Quarterback

One of the most divisive Boise State players in recent memory, Maddux Madsen returns for his third season as the full-time starter behind center.

Madsen holds a career record of 20-6 as a starter, which includes a pair of Mountain West championship game wins over UNLV. He also helped lead the Broncos to the College Football Playoff in 2024.

While Boise State leaned on Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty in 2024, Madsen was a quality game manager as a sophomore. Madsen finished the season 247 of 396 passing (62 percent) for 3,018 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, three of which came in the Fiesta Bowl loss to Penn State. He also ran for five TDs.

Madsen’s production fell off across the board last season as he missed three full games and failed to finish two others due to injury. As a junior, Madsen completed 176 of 302 passes (58 percent) for 2,334 yards with 18 touchdowns, nine picks and four rushing TDs.

After offering near-universal praise for Madsen throughout the last two seasons, head coach Spencer Danielson was more critical of his senior quarterback following spring practice.

“My question for him is, ‘What legacy do you want to leave, Maddux?,’” Danielson told local media after the spring game. “‘You’ve won two straight conference championships, had a lot of success. There’s obviously a lot of things we need you to be better at.’

“Spring, there was some good, there was some bad. To be honest with you, a little bit too up-and-down for me with Maddux. And we’ve had really good conversations, and he’s very aware of that.”

Junior Max Cutforth and true freshman Cash Herrera enter the summer as co-favorites to win the backup quarterback job.

Cutforth started three games last season and went 96 of 167 passing (57 percent) for 1,059 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. Herrera was rated the nation’s No. 39 quarterback prospect and No. 54 overall player in California by 247Sports coming out of Southern California’s The Bishop’s School.

Fellow true freshman Jackson Taylor is Boise State’s fourth quarterback. He will likely redshirt in 2026.

Zeke Martinez, who was previously at quarterback, moved to running back during spring practice.

Final unit grade: B-

Closing analysis: If Madsen makes the leap, the grade is too low. If 2025 Madsen resurfaces, the grade is too high and Boise State could have major issues. Expect Herrera to overtake Cutforth and be the Broncos’ primary backup.