Boise State football Pro Day preview
How fast will Ashton Jeanty cross the finish line in the 40-yard dash?
That is the biggest question entering Boise State’s highly-anticipated Pro Day, which is scheduled for Wednesday on campus. A legion of NFL scouts will be in attendance to watch Jeanty, Ahmed Hassanein and others participate in drills.
Jeanty — the top running back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft — chose to skip the workout portion of last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. Jeanty did participate in interviews and measured in at 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds.
Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, running for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries. He led the country in all three categories and placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
A two-time Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Jeanty ended his Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
Jeanty won the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year) and Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football) for his dominant junior season.
Jeanty is expected to be the first running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, which runs April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Jeanty has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall pick), Chicago Bears (No. 10), Dallas Cowboys (No. 12) and others.
The 6-foot-2, 267-pound Hassanein is a projected Day 3 draft pick. He recorded solid marks in the 40 (4.77 seconds) and vertical jump (32.5 inches) at the combine.
According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Hassanein is a “powerful and high-effort pass rusher with a blend of explosiveness, power, and technique that makes him a legitimate challenger for a key rotational role at the next level.”
During his senior season for the Broncos, Hassanein tallied 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks. The Broncos led FBS with 55 total sacks en route to a 12-2 overall record and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance.
Here are the 13 players who will participate in Boise State’s Pro Day:
Cam Camper, wide receiver
Jonah Dalmas, kicker
Ben Dooley, offensive line
Herbert Gums, defensive line
Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line
Ashton Jeanty, running back
Cooper Jones, wide receiver
Sheldon Newton, defensive line
Seyi Oladipo, defensive back
Rodney Robinson, defensive back
Taren Schive, kicker
Alexander Teubner, defensive back
Tavion Woodard, defensive line