Heisman Trophy ceremony live updates: Ashton Jeanty looks to make history in New York
Will Ashton Jeanty become the first Boise State player to win the Heisman Trophy?
The world will find out Saturday night during the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony. The ESPN broadcast of the annual event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Mountain time from New York City.
The four finalists for the Heisman Trophy are Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Jeanty. The finalists were announced earlier this week.
Jeanty is Boise State’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since quarterback Kellen Moore in 2010. Moore placed fourth in the Heisman voting behind Auburn quarterback Cam Newton, Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck and Oregon running back LaMichael James.
The nation’s leader in most rushing categories, Jeanty has 344 carries for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns this season. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior running back ranks fourth on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Oklahoma State’s Barry Sanders (2,628 yards, 1988 season), Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon (2,587, 2014) and UCF’s Kevin Smith (2,567, 2007).
Jeanty will need to run for 132 yards in the College Football Playoff to break Sanders’ record. The Broncos (12-1), seeded third by the CFP selection committee, will take on the winner of a first-round matchup between No. 6 Penn State (11-2) and No. 11 SMU (11-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.
No running back has won the Heisman Trophy since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015.
Hunter, the favorite to capture the award, has 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions on defense during his junior season. Hunter would become the first two-way player to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Charles Woodson in 1997.
The 23rd-ranked Buffaloes (9-3) did not make the College Football Playoff and will meet No. 17 BYU (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28. Hunter said he will play in the bowl game.
Gabriel, a sixth-year senior, began his college career at UCF and played two seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Oregon last offseason. The quarterback has completed 297 of 406 passes for 3,558 yards and 28 touchdowns for the top-ranked Ducks (13-0), who will play the winner of a first-round game between No. 8 Ohio State (10-2) and No. 9 Tennessee (10-2) in the Rose Bowl.
Ward is also at his third school after spending two seasons at FCS Incarnate Word and two seasons at Washington State. The fifth-year senior has completed 293 of 435 passes for 4,123 yards and 36 touchdowns while running for four scores.
Ward said he plans to play in the Pop-Tarts Bowl where No. 13 Miami (10-2) will face No. 18 Iowa State (10-3).
Keep up with Saturday’s Heisman Trophy ceremony with live updates.
Heisman ceremony live updates
Hunter segment: It appears ESPN is doing the feature segments in the predicted order of finish. Ward and Gabriel went first, then Jeanty, and Hunter will likely get the longest segment before the Heisman is handed out.
BSU head coach Spencer Danielson: “Ashton Jeanty is uncommon. He’s built different.”
Jeanty: “I knew that I would be here sitting in front of you guys. It's been a blessing to have this opportunity, and it all comes from the hard work I put in every single day.”
Jeanty upbringing: Jeanty was clearly raised properly by his parents. Commitment and loyalty are important to the Jeantys.
Jeanty segment: First off, Jeanty was an objectively adorable kid. Unlike his fellow Heisman finalists, Jeanty turned down massive NIL money to stay at his original school. He said his favorite run of the season was a long touchdown run against Washington State.
Jeanty segment coming up: Jeanty will finally be featured in the third segment.
The transfer Heisman: Gabriel and Ward are both at their third school and reportedly received huge paydays to transfer last offseason. Hunter is at his second school. Jeanty has only played for Boise State. If I were a Heisman voter, I’d likely take that under consideration.
Running back recognition: 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne is in the house. Dayne ran for 2,034 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. Jeanty surpassed Dayne’s rushing total back in November.
Jeanty speaks: When asked by Tim Tebow about where his confidence comes from, Jeanty said “I’ve been an underdog for the majority of my career. I’ve had to believe in myself when nobody else has.”
Jeanty takes the stage: Ashton Jeanty receives the biggest applause from the audience.
Heisman returnees: Twenty-four former Heisman Trophy winners are on stage tonight, including Cam Newton, who is sporting a custom Heisman cowboy hat.
Wardrobe selection: I am no fashion expert, but Travis Hunter’s fit is … something.
Underway: The ESPN telecast has finally begun!
Live from New York: We are just about to get going in New York. Will Ashton Jeanty pull the upset? We’ll find out in the next hour.