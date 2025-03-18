NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay breaks down ‘phenomenal’ Ashton Jeanty run
Few NFL Draft analysts have been as consistently high on Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty as Todd McShay.
McShay, a former ESPN analyst who now works for The Ringer, believes Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects to enter the NFL over the last decade.
In a recent post on X, McShay broke down a seemingly mundane Jeanty run during Boise State’s high-profile matchup against Oregon. The play was a zone run to the left that Jeanty explosively cut back to the right for first down.
“Very few running backs can, first of all, sense (the cutback),” McShay said. “The ability to sense that back-forming crease, he senses it all the way back … that there’s going to be a crease open. Then he has the ability with his body control, low center of gravity, foot quickness, to work back to the right and slide opposite the offensive line, and then just shave it up the field.
“I mean, that’s phenomenal. I know it’s not the biggest, longest run, but not many guys (can do that). That’s the thing you see over and over on tape with this guy. It’s why Jeanty, we’re talking about him as the number-one running back, potential top-five, top-seven pick.”
Jeanty finished the game with 25 carries for 192 yards and three touchdowns as the Ducks fought back in the fourth quarter for a 37-34 victory. Both teams went on to reach the College Football Playoff.
The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Jeanty smashed records during his junior season, finishing with 374 carries for 2,601 yards and 30 total touchdowns. His 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
Jeanty earned the Maxwell Award (college football player of the year), Doak Walker Award (best running back in college football) and his second straight Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year honor. Jeanty finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting to Colorado’s Travis Hunter.
Jeanty has been linked to several NFL teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 overall pick), New Orleans Saints (No. 9), Chicago Bears (No. 10), Dallas Cowboys (No. 12), Cincinnati Bengals (No. 17), Denver Broncos (No. 20), Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22).
The Bears are the favorite to select Jeanty at +130, followed by the Raiders (+150) and Cowboys (+550).
The 2025 NFL Draft will run April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
