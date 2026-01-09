Boise State lands two wide receiver prospects

Boise State’s top four pass-catchers from last season — wide receivers Latrell Caples, Chris Marshall and Chase Penry and tight end Matt Lauter — will not be with the Broncos in 2026.

To fill the gaps, Boise State added transfer portal wide receiver Darren Morris from Southern University earlier this week and secured two more commitments late on Thursday: Lincoln Dunn from Texas’ Melissa High School and De Anza College’s Akeem Wright.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Wright was a two-year standout for De Anza College, finishing his JUCO career with 112 receptions for 2,137 yards and 25 touchdowns in 22 games. He notched 59 catches for 1,173 yards and 12 touchdowns last season en route to Golden Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Wright also held reported offers from Middle Tennessee and UTEP, among others.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Dunn, the older brother of fellow Boise State class of 2026 signee Rocky Dunn, will join the Broncos after returning from a Latter-day Saints mission this spring.

A 2024 high school graduate, Lincoln Dunn had 67 catches for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns during his senior season. He has been clocked at 10.36 seconds in the 100 meters.

The Broncos also received a commitment from junior college linebacker Zyhaire Lewis on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Lewis played safety for Southern California’s Chaffey College. He will be a linebacker for Boise State.

Here are the Broncos’ 32 incoming prep and junior college recruits for their 2026 recruiting class:

Deuce Alailefaleula, defensive line, Bartlett (Alaska)

Jacob Arbuckle II, athlete, Tahquitz (California)

Adam Auston, linebacker, MacArthur (Oklahoma)

Ryan Brekke, tight end, Owyhee (Idaho)

Keawe Browne, tight end, Corona Centennial (California)

Romeo Carter, wide receiver, Point Loma (California)

Keilan Chavies, running back, Hutto (Texas)

Kole Cronin, offensive line, Bishop Manogue (Nevada)

Lincoln Dunn, wide receiver, Melissa (Texas)

Rocky Dunn, linebacker, Melissa (Texas)

Iosua Faleagafua, offensive line, Mount Miguel (California)

Terrious Favors, wide receiver, Carver (Georgia)

Kyle Hall, safety, College of San Mateo (California)

Cash Herrera, quarterback, The Bishop’s School (California)

Davin Hill, defensive back, Mansfield Timberview (Texas)

Tyler Himebauch, long snapper, Palmer Ridge (Colorado)

Beckham Hofland, tight end, Los Alamitos (California)

Rasean Jones, wide receiver, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Zyhaire Lewis, linebacker, Chaffey College (California)

AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)

Connor LaGrow, offensive line, Tualatin (Oregon)

CD Nuno, linebacker, Philomath (Oregon)

Gustaf Henriks Ras, edge rusher, Sweden

Rowan Rupp, defensive line, Rocky Mountain (Idaho)

Bradan Scott, punter, Santa Fe Christian (California)

Mariyon Sloan, running back, Shafter (California)

Hakeim Smalls, offensive line, Archbishop Murphy (Washington)

Madden Soliai, safety, Kahuku (Hawaii)

Paz St John, defensive line, Liberty (Arizona)

Jackson Taylor, quarterback, Thousand Oaks (California)

Corey Webb Jr., edge rusher, Tonopah Valley (Arizona)

Akeem Wright, wide receiver, De Anza College (California)