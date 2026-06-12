Boise State leads Pac-12 in Phil Steele preseason all-conference selections

Phil Steele recently released his 2026 preseason all-Pac-12 teams, and the longtime college football expert placed 18 Boise State players across his first, second, third and fourth teams for the reborn Pac-12.

The Broncos, who led the Pac-12 with their 18 selections, had five players make Phil Steele’s first team: running back Dylan Riley, offensive guard Roger Carreon, offensive tackle Daylon Metoyer, edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan and defensive back Jaden Mickey.

Riley compiled 1,274 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns as a sophomore en route to second-team all-Mountain West honors. Riley stars in the backfield alongside sophomore Sire Gaines, who was among Boise State’s six second-team picks.

Carreon made 13 starts at right guard last year and earned all-MWC honorable mention. He has appeared in 35 career games for the Broncos.

Metoyer also started 13 games a season ago at right tackle. He ranked second on the team behind Kage Casey with 908 offensive snaps played.

A frontrunner to win Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, Virgin-Morgan has appeared in 45 games for Boise State with 34 starts. Virgin-Morgan, a two-time all-MWC honoree, enters his senior season with 119 career total tackles (31 for loss), 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Mickey transferred in from Notre Dame last season and started 11 games at nickelback, tallying 38 total tackles (seven for loss), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Boise State, Fresno State and Utah State all placed five players on the first team. The Broncos, Bulldogs and Aggies are leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 on July 1 alongside Colorado State and San Diego State.

The Broncos led the way in total selections with 18, followed by Fresno State (17), Texas State (17), Oregon State (14), Washington State (13), San Diego State (12), Utah State (11) and Colorado State (10).

Here are the 18 Boise State players who received preseason all-Pac-12 honors from Phil Steele.

First team

Roger Carreon, senior, offensive guard

Daylon Metoyer, senior, offensive tackle

Jaden Mickey, senior, defensive back

Dylan Riley, junior, running back

Jayden Virgin-Morgan, senior, edge rusher

Second team

Oscar Doyle, senior, punter

Tyler Ethridge, senior, offensive tackle

Sire Gaines, sophomore, running back

Maddux Madsen, senior, quarterback

Sherrod Smith, junior, defensive back

Jason Steele, junior, offensive guard

Third team

Caden Kellow, senior, long snapper

Boen Phelps, junior, linebacker

Max Stege, senior, edge rusher

Matt Wagner, junior, tight end

Fourth team

Colton Boomer, senior, kicker

Mikaio Edward, junior, defensive line

Rasean Jones, freshman, wide receiver