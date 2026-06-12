Will Boise State have two 1,000-yard running backs in 2026?

Boise State Broncos On SI is grading each position group for the Broncos on offense, defense and special teams heading into the summer.

We began the series with the quarterback room and are now moving on to a loaded Boise State backfield.

Running back

From Ashton Jeanty to Ian Johnson, Boise State has produced numerous star tailbacks over the last two-plus decades.

The Broncos’ 2026 backfield will feature two returning players who both have genuine NFL aspirations: sophomore Sire Gaines and junior Dylan Riley.

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound Riley, a second-team all-Mountain West selection last year, led the Broncos with 1,125 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 149 yards and two more scores as a receiver. One of the fastest players on the team, Riley had a 75-yard receiving touchdown and three TD runs of 40 or more yards.

Listed at 6-feet and 217 pounds, Gaines is a battering ram with the ball in his hands. Gaines compiled 811 rushing yards as a redshirt freshman and scored nine total touchdowns.

“Sire and Dylan, they’ve learned so much over their time at Boise State,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of the duo during spring practice. “They both have a lot of game reps to learn from and to grow from, and a lot of things even off the field to learn from.

“‘I know what it feels like to not have a good game and I know what the outside pressure feels like. I also know what it feels like to have a good game and everyone’s talking about me and how I respond to that.’ That’s the kind of stuff people don’t know and it’s a healthy growth for that player when they’ve been through that moment.”

Gaines expects both running backs to be over the 1,000-yard mark in 2026.

“It could have happened last year,” Gaines said. “I take accountability for that, I lacked on my part. This year it will for sure happen.”

The Broncos have plenty of depth behind their two-headed monster in sophomore transfers Juelz Goff (Pittsburgh) and Harry Stewart III (Kansas).

Stewart III is another power back at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds while the 5-foot-9, 195-pound Goff was a record-breaking rusher during his prep career at Pennsylvania’s Central York High School.

Final unit grade: A

Closing analysis: Gaines and Riley could both be in the mix for Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2026. If either player has to miss time due to injury, the Broncos have other capable backs in the stable.