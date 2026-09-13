Boise State loses votes in Week 2 AP Poll despite victory over Memphis

After nearly cracking the top 25 in last week’s AP Poll, Boise State’s vote share slipped dramatically in the Week 2 poll, which was released on Sunday.

The Broncos (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12), who knocked off Memphis (2-1, 0-0 American) at home on Saturday, slipped from 86 to 57 votes in the Week 2 AP Poll. Boise State earned the third-most votes among teams outside the top 25, coming in well behind Washington (172) and Florida (83).

Boise State got off to a poor start against Memphis, falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter. The Broncos ended the game on a 35-3 scoring run to secure a 38-20 victory.

To go along with a dominant rushing attack (47 carries for 357 yards), the Broncos had a strong showing on special teams with a Boen Phelps blocked field goal and a Cam Bates 72-yard punt return touchdown.

“(Phelps) had a big-time play on special teams,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said in his postgame press conference. “Proud of (special teams coach Stacy Collins). Our special teams have consistently gotten better. … Got a blocked field goal, had a punt return for a touchdown, so a lot of things that I’m excited about.”

Dylan Riley also had a monster game for Boise State, running for a career-high 206 yards on 19 attempts.

The Broncos will host South Dakota at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday ahead of a road trip to Western Michigan.

Boise State’s resume took a hit on Saturday when Oregon suffered a stunning 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State, which had dropped 21 straight games to FBS opponents. The Ducks defeated the Broncos in Week 1 at Autzen Stadium, 34-27.

After losing to Oklahoma State, Oregon slipped 15 spots to No. 21. The Ducks were No. 2 in the preseason AP Poll.

Texas took over the top spot in the Week 2 AP Poll, followed by Georgia, Notre Dame, Indiana and Miami.

Four other Group of 6 teams received votes in the poll: Western Michigan (35), Tulsa (18), James Madison (six) and North Dakota State (three).

Here is the full Week 2 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

1. Texas (56)

2. Georgia (3)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Indiana (3)

5. Miami (4)

6. Ohio State

7. LSU (1)

8. Ole Miss

9. Texas A&M

10. Alabama

11. BYU

12. USC

13. Texas Tech

14. Penn State

15. Tennessee

16. SMU

17. Utah

18. Iowa

19. Michigan

20. Missouri

21. Oregon

22. Houston

23. Louisville

24. Oklahoma

25. Virginia

Others receiving votes: Washington 172, Florida 83, Boise State 57, Oklahoma State 36, Western Michigan 35, Tulsa 18, Mississippi State 17, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 11, UCLA 9, James Madison 6, Arizona 5, North Dakota State 3, Pittsburgh 1, Kansas State 1