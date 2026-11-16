No. 24 Boise State will wrap up its Pac-12 regular-season slate on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. Mountain time home game against San Diego State.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) as 18.5-point favorites over the Aztecs (5-5, 4-2) at Albertsons Stadium. As of Monday afternoon, the betting line is down to 16.5 points.

The Broncos, who clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game last week with their ninth straight win, are -900 on the moneyline while San Diego State is +600. The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

The Aztecs are 4-0 at home in Pac-12 play and 0-2 on the road. San Diego State suffered a 66-14 beatdown at Oregon State and a 56-49 loss at Colorado State, the Rams’ lone win in conference play.

Redshirt freshman Stone Saunders is expected to make his fourth career start behind center on Saturday. Saunders has completed 59 of 103 passes (57.3 percent) for 732 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions this year.

The Aztecs have a strong rushing attack with Javion Kinnard (127 carries, 726 yards, five touchdowns) and Lucky Sutton (124 carries, 569 yards, seven touchdowns).

“They have two really good backs, two of the better backs in our conference,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Their O Line is big, physical. Their tight ends buy into what they’re doing.”

All eight Pac-12 teams will wrap up conference play on Saturday.

Texas State (6-4, 4-2) is a 10.5-point home favorite over Washington State (2-8, 1-5). If Boise State and Texas State both win on Saturday, the Bobcats will be back at Albertsons Stadium for the Pac-12 championship game.

Despite dropping four of its last five games, Fresno State (5-5, 2-4) is a massive 20.5-point home favorite over flailing Colorado State (3-7, 1-5).

Oregon State (5-5, 3-3) is favored by 9.5 points over Utah State (4-6, 3-3) at Reser Stadium.

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San Diego State can clinch a Pac-12 title game berth with a victory over Boise State. Oregon State is also alive if the Aztecs and Bobcats both stumble on Saturday.

Boise State vs. San Diego State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -16.5

Moneyline: Boise State -900, San Diego State +600

Over/under: 62.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-5, San Diego State 4-6

Game time: 7:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 21

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. San Diego State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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