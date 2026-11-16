Pac-12 football power rankings: No. 24 Boise State playing with fire during winning streak
No. 24 Boise State clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game last weekend, but the Broncos (9-1, 6-0) have plenty to work on heading into Saturday’s conference finale against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2).
Boise State has allowed 124 combined points over its last three games, including close home victories over Oregon State and Texas State. The Bobcats (6-4, 4-2), who torched the Broncos for 36 straight points on Halloween, are likely to make a return trip to Albertsons Stadium for the Pac-12 championship game.
Riding a nine-game winning streak, Boise State remains the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.
Here is the Week 12 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Boise State
Last result: 46-41 home victory over Oregon State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 9-1, 6-0
Analysis: Two things can be true at the same time: Boise State is the class of the Pac-12 with a dominant offense, but the Broncos’ defense is bad enough to make almost any conference game an adventure.
Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
2. Texas State
Last result: 37-35 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 2
Season record: 6-4, 4-2
Analysis: If Boise State beats San Diego State and Texas State takes care of business at home against Washington State, the Bobcats will get a second crack at the Broncos on Dec. 4.
Up next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
3. Oregon State
Last result: 46-41 road loss to Boise State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 5-5, 3-3
Analysis: The Beavers have dropped three straight games, but backup quarterback Maalik Murphy got the offense back on track at Albertsons Stadium.
Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. San Diego State
Last result: 30-13 home victory over Utah State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 5-5, 4-2
Analysis: The Aztecs are the weirdest Pac-12 team with four conference victories, a perplexing loss to Colorado State and a 52-point beatdown at the hands of Oregon State.
Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)
5. Utah State
Last result: 30-13 road loss to San Diego State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 4-6, 3-3
Analysis: The Aggies mustered just 200 yards of total offense on the road at Snapdragon Stadium.
Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
6. Fresno State
Last result: 37-35 road loss to Texas State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 5-5, 2-4
Analysis: Outside of a strong performance against Oregon State, the Bulldogs have been a lackluster organization in Pac-12 play.
Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 5:30 p.m. (The CW)
7. Washington State
Last result: 73-7 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 2-8, 1-5
Analysis: The Cougars, who had 1,031 rushing yards through their first nine games, ran for 535 yards against the helpless Rams.
Up next: Saturday at Texas State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)
8. Colorado State
Last result: 73-7 road loss to Washington State (Saturday, Nov. 14)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 3-7, 1-5
Analysis: First-year head coach Jim Mora will need a roster overhaul to make the Rams competitive on defense.
Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5:30 p.m. (The CW)
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob