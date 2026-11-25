Boise State mired in five-team race for Group of Six’s automatic College Football Playoff bid
Boise State received a harsh dose of reality when the Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on Tuesday.
The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12) tumbled all the way out of the top 25 after suffering a 22-20 home loss to San Diego State in their Pac-12 regular-season finale. Boise State will play at Colorado State (3-8, 1-6) on Saturday during flex week ahead of a rematch with the Aztecs in the Pac-12 championship game.
The CFP selection committee still had Boise State as the Group of Six representative in the 12-team playoff. For the first time this season, no Group of Six teams were included in the top 25 of the CFP rankings.
The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
In the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State is -240 to make the CFP. The Broncos entered last week at -575 and sank to -156 by Monday morning.
Liberty (10-1, 7-0 Conference USA) and UTSA (9-2, 6-1 American) are also in the mix for the Group of Six’s automatic bid at +700.
Mountain West leader New Mexico (9-2, 6-1) isn’t far behind at +1000. The Lobos have a massive home game against Air Force (9-2, 5-2) on Friday.
Sun Belt favorite Louisiana Tech (9-2, 7-0) is at +1200 to reach the CFP.
Boise State is the lone Pac-12 team with CFP odds listed by DraftKings.
Here is a collection of postseason projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 13 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame
Hawaii Bowl: Texas State vs. North Dakota State
Independence Bowl: Oregon State vs. Iowa State
Poinsettia Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Frisco Football Classic: Tulane vs. Texas State
Independence Bowl: Oregon State vs. Illinois
Poinsettia Bowl: San Diego State vs. Arizona State
Brett McMurphy, On3
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Miami
Frisco Football Classic: North Texas vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Wyoming vs. San Diego State
New Mexico Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Famous Idaho Potatoes Bowl: Fresno State vs. Wyoming
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. Air Force
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State
San Juan Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Texas State
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Texas
Frisco Football Classic: East Carolina vs. Texas State
Hawaii Bowl: Air Force vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Notre Dame
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Stanford
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob