Oregon State emerges as College Football Playoff challenger to No. 21 Boise State

Despite an undefeated James Madison (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) running away with its conference, national experts still believe the Group of Six’s College Football Playoff representative will come out of the reborn Pac-12.

Most projections have No. 21 Boise State (5-1, 2-0) reaching the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. The Broncos had a bye last week ahead of Saturday’s road matchup with Washington State (1-6, 0-3).

For the first time this season, Brad Crawford of CBS Sports projected Oregon State (5-2, 3-0) to secure the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP. The Beavers, who are on a bye this week, have ripped off five straight wins following competitive losses to Big 12 contenders No. 14 Houston (6-1, 3-1) and No. 8 Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0).

Boise State will host Oregon State on Nov. 14. The winner will likely host the Pac-12 championship game, which is slated for Dec. 4.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State (+148) and James Madison (+190) as the top Group of Six CFP contenders ahead of New Mexico (+400), UTSA (+850) and Oregon State (+1200).

Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 8 of the 2026 college football season.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Utah

Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. North Dakota State

Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA

Frisco Football Classic: Tulane vs. San Diego State

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State

New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State

Brett McMurphy, On3

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Ole Miss

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Texas

Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State

Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated

College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA

Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV

New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. Louisiana Tech

Poinsettia Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State

Brad Crawford, CBS Sports

College Football Playoff: Oregon State at Indiana

Frisco Football Classic: Texas State vs. USF

Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. UNLV

Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Boise State

Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana

Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Fresno State

Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Washington

Erick Smith, USA Today

College Football Playoff: Boise State at Miami

New Mexico Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Oregon State

Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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