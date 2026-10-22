Oregon State emerges as College Football Playoff challenger to No. 21 Boise State
Despite an undefeated James Madison (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) running away with its conference, national experts still believe the Group of Six’s College Football Playoff representative will come out of the reborn Pac-12.
Most projections have No. 21 Boise State (5-1, 2-0) reaching the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons. The Broncos had a bye last week ahead of Saturday’s road matchup with Washington State (1-6, 0-3).
For the first time this season, Brad Crawford of CBS Sports projected Oregon State (5-2, 3-0) to secure the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the CFP. The Beavers, who are on a bye this week, have ripped off five straight wins following competitive losses to Big 12 contenders No. 14 Houston (6-1, 3-1) and No. 8 Texas Tech (6-0, 3-0).
Boise State will host Oregon State on Nov. 14. The winner will likely host the Pac-12 championship game, which is slated for Dec. 4.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State (+148) and James Madison (+190) as the top Group of Six CFP contenders ahead of New Mexico (+400), UTSA (+850) and Oregon State (+1200).
Here is a collection of bowl projections from national writers for Pac-12 teams entering Week 8 of the 2026 college football season.
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Utah
Hawaii Bowl: San Diego State vs. North Dakota State
Holiday Bowl: Louisville vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Washington
Mark Schlabach, ESPN
College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA
Frisco Football Classic: Tulane vs. San Diego State
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Dakota State
New Mexico Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Oregon State
Brett McMurphy, On3
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Ole Miss
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Texas State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. North Texas
Sun Bowl: Clemson vs. Oregon State
Bryan Fischer, Sports Illustrated
College Football Playoff: Boise State at UCLA
Hawaii Bowl: Fresno State vs. UNLV
New Mexico Bowl: Texas State vs. Louisiana Tech
Poinsettia Bowl: Duke vs. Oregon State
Brad Crawford, CBS Sports
College Football Playoff: Oregon State at Indiana
Frisco Football Classic: Texas State vs. USF
Hawaii Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Fresno State
New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State vs. UNLV
Poinsettia Bowl: Arizona State vs. Boise State
Steven Lassan, Athlon Sports
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Indiana
Hawaii Bowl: UNLV vs. Fresno State
Poinsettia Bowl: Oregon State vs. Washington
Erick Smith, USA Today
College Football Playoff: Boise State at Miami
New Mexico Bowl: North Dakota State vs. Oregon State
Poinsettia Bowl: Fresno State vs. Arizona State
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob