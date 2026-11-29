Boise State’s College Football Playoff hopes are in serious jeopardy as the Broncos hold a slim 28-21 halftime lead on Colorado State in Saturday’s Pac-12 flex week game.

The Broncos, who entered the game as 21.5-point favorites, fell behind 14-0 before running an offensive play.

The Rams (3-8, 1-6) received the opening kickoff and faced minimal resistance during a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown march. Hauss Hejny finished off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run before a sparse crowd at Canvas Stadium.

Colorado State then went with a surprise onside kick, which was recovered by kicker Cavan Craig. The Rams only needed six plays to go 59 yards, seizing a quick 14-0 lead on a Durell Robinson two-yard carry.

After Dylan Riley got the Broncos (9-2, 6-1) on the board with a 16-yard touchdown burst, Colorado State answered with another quick-strike touchdown. Hejny finished it off with a 24-yard TD throw to Jackson Harper.

“We’re fighting,” Colorado State head coach Jim Mora told USA Network’s Lauren Green during a mid-game interview. “Our guys love to play football. They’re connected, they’re fighting. … You have to love these kids.”

Maddux Madsen punched it in from one yard out to make it a 21-14 game early in the second quarter. Riley’s second TD of the game—this time a seven-yarder—tied the score at 21 with 7:33 remaining in the half.

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Following a fourth-down stop in Colorado State territory, the Broncos took their first lead of the day on a 21-yard Sire Gaines run. Boise State completed a Hail Mary to end the half, but Rasean Jones was dropped at the two yard line as Cash Herrera’s heave was knocked down by the wind.

Boise State will get the ball to start the second half.

The Broncos are fighting for their College Football Playoff lives after suffering a 22-20 home loss to San Diego State last week.

Boise State will host the Aztecs (6-5, 5-2) in the Pac-12 championship game next Friday. The Broncos will likely be out of the CFP picture with a loss to Colorado State or San Diego State.

New Mexico (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West) made a strong case to be the Group of Six’ CFP representative on Friday with a 42-19 home victory over Air Force (9-3, 5-3). The Lobos will play in the MWC championship game for the first time in program history.

Liberty (11-1, 8-0 Conference USA) routed Missouri State on Saturday, 52-29, for its 11th straight win. The Flames and UTSA (10-2, 7-1 American) are also in the mix for the CFP.

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