Closing point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Colorado State Pac-12 flex week matchup
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To make a return trip to the College Football Playoff, Boise State cannot afford another slip-up.
The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12), who snapped a nine-game winning streak last week with a 22-20 home loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2), are in desperate need of a dominant performance on Saturday against Colorado State (3-8, 1-6).
The Pac-12 flex week game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. Mountain time kickoff at Canvas Stadium.
DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State favored by 21.5 points on the road in the lead-up to kickoff. The Broncos opened as 21-point favorites.
Boise State is -1800 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +1000. The over/under is set at 77.5 points, the highest total in FBS this weekend.
The two teams faced off three weeks ago at Canvas Stadium with Boise State earning a 64-38 victory. Dylan Riley recorded a career-high 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against a Colorado State defense that ranks last nationally in multiple categories.
After flex week, Boise State will host San Diego State for the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.
DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as a -400 favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos were -156 after the San Diego State loss but shot back up following Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal.
New Mexico (+650), Liberty (+700) and UTSA (+800) are still in the mix for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
The Broncos made their lone CFP appearance in 2024.
All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday during Pac-12 flex week.
With a Pac-12 championship game trip to Albertsons Stadium on the horizon, San Diego State is a 3.5-point road underdog at Washington State (2-9, 1-6). The Cougars have one victory over an FBS team this season.
Red-hot Texas State (7-4, 5-2) is favored by 7.5 points on the road at Utah State (4-7, 3-4). The Bobcats could’ve easily finished 7-0 in Pac-12 play if not for blown second-half leads at San Diego State and Boise State.
Fresno State (6-5, 3-4) is a 1.5-point home favorite over Oregon State (6-5, 4-3).
Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel
Spread: Boise State -21.5
Moneyline: Boise State -1800, Colorado State +1000
Over/under: 77.5 points
Records against the spread: Boise State 5-6, Colorado State 5-6
Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 28
Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, CO
Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: USA Network
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob