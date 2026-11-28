To make a return trip to the College Football Playoff, Boise State cannot afford another slip-up.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1 Pac-12), who snapped a nine-game winning streak last week with a 22-20 home loss to San Diego State (6-5, 5-2), are in desperate need of a dominant performance on Saturday against Colorado State (3-8, 1-6).

The Pac-12 flex week game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. Mountain time kickoff at Canvas Stadium.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Boise State favored by 21.5 points on the road in the lead-up to kickoff. The Broncos opened as 21-point favorites.

Boise State is -1800 on the moneyline while Colorado State is +1000. The over/under is set at 77.5 points, the highest total in FBS this weekend.

The two teams faced off three weeks ago at Canvas Stadium with Boise State earning a 64-38 victory. Dylan Riley recorded a career-high 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns against a Colorado State defense that ranks last nationally in multiple categories.

After flex week, Boise State will host San Diego State for the Pac-12 championship game next Friday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as a -400 favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff. The Broncos were -156 after the San Diego State loss but shot back up following Tuesday’s CFP rankings reveal.

New Mexico (+650), Liberty (+700) and UTSA (+800) are still in the mix for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

The Broncos made their lone CFP appearance in 2024.

All eight Pac-12 teams will be in action on Saturday during Pac-12 flex week.

With a Pac-12 championship game trip to Albertsons Stadium on the horizon, San Diego State is a 3.5-point road underdog at Washington State (2-9, 1-6). The Cougars have one victory over an FBS team this season.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Red-hot Texas State (7-4, 5-2) is favored by 7.5 points on the road at Utah State (4-7, 3-4). The Bobcats could’ve easily finished 7-0 in Pac-12 play if not for blown second-half leads at San Diego State and Boise State.

Fresno State (6-5, 3-4) is a 1.5-point home favorite over Oregon State (6-5, 4-3).

Boise State vs. Colorado State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -21.5

Moneyline: Boise State -1800, Colorado State +1000

Over/under: 77.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 5-6, Colorado State 5-6

Game time: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Nov. 28

Location: Canvas Stadium | Fort Collins, CO

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Colorado State live on YouTube TV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.