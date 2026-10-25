Boise State pulls even with Oregon State in Pac-12 standings after dominant fourth-quarter performance

With Boise State idle last week, Oregon State seized first place in the Pac-12 standings by blowing out Washington State.

The 21st-ranked Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Pac-12) matched the idle Beavers (5-2, 3-0) on Saturday with a 31-10 road win over Washington State (1-7, 0-4).

Locked in a 10-all tie after three quarters, Boise State slammed the door in the fourth with 21 unanswered points. Dylan Riley had touchdowns of 33 and 72 yards during the decisive period.

“We already knew it was probably going to be something like that because we’re Boise, so we always have a target on our backs,” Riley said during his postgame press conference. “We know going into every game that we’re going to get the best of every team. So it’s just us going out there and being relentless, just doing our job and making sure we finish the game strong.”

Riley regained the national rushing lead with his late 72-yard touchdown run. The junior has 140 carries for 963 yards and eight touchdowns this year.

Fellow Boise State star running back Sire Gaines had a boot on his left leg after the game. Gaines’ status moving forward is unknown.

Colorado State (3-4, 1-2) secured its first Pac-12 victory in program history by taking down San Diego State (3-5, 2-2) in a shootout, 56-49. The Rams had dropped four straight games entering Saturday.

“Proud of our players. It has not been an easy month,” First-year Colorado State head coach Jim Mora said. “I’ve continued to harp on their character and the way they stay connected, and they needed all of that tonight because that was a bit of a barn-burner there. I didn’t think they blinked. I didn’t think there were any cracks in the armor. They were persistent, they were committed, they showed great resolve.”

Hauss Hejny returned to the lineup for the Rams and completed 24 of 31 passes for 333 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Hejny, who missed three games due to a hamstring injury, also ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Stone Saunders made his first career start and threw for 369 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Texas State (4-3, 2-1) sits alone in third place in the standings after holding on against Utah State (2-5, 1-2) at home, 20-17. The game nearly went to overtime, but Kian Afrookhteh’s 48-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left at the horn.

Utah State out-gained the Bobcats 285-250 and didn’t commit a turnover for the first time all season.

Oregon State and Fresno State (4-3, 1-2) were both idle ahead of next week’s showdown at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The Beavers did get a win during the bye week as superstar freshman wide receiver Jesse Legree re-signed with the program for 2027. Legree is the leading receiver in FBS with 46 catches for 1,040 yards and 14 touchdowns.