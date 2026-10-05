No. 23 Boise State remains atop Pac-12 power rankings entering rivalry showdown with Fresno State

Pac-12 play kicked off last week with three lopsided results and an After Dark classic between Texas State and San Diego State.

The second week of Pac-12 play will feature two of the conference’s top teams—No. 23 Boise State and Fresno State—facing off at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs have won three straight matchups in the rivalry series, including a 30-7 road victory on The Blue last year.

Here is the Week 6 edition of our Pac-12 power rankings.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

1. Boise State

Last result: 37-18 home victory over Utah State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 4-1, 1-0

Analysis: Boise State has ripped off four straight wins following a Week 1 loss to No. 13 Oregon. Dylan Riley is the nation’s leading rusher with 108 carries for 685 yards and five touchdowns.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

2. Oregon State

Last result: 56-26 road victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 3-2, 1-0

Analysis: The Beavers shredded Colorado State for 650 yards of total offense. Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leader in passing, completed 31 of 34 throws for 427 yards and five touchdowns, three of which went to superstar freshman receiver Jesse Legree.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

3. Fresno State

Last result: 26-6 road victory over Washington State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 4-1, 1-0

Analysis: Manaki Watanabe converted four field goals and the Bulldogs limited Washington State to 182 yards of total offense in a road victory on the Palouse.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

4. Texas State

Last result: 31-29 road loss to San Diego State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 2-3, 0-1

Analysis: Someone has to be fourth behind the Pac-12’s clear top three, and Texas State did out-gain San Diego State 565-239 in a bizarre loss at Snapdragon Stadium.

Up next: Bye week

5. Utah State

Last result: 37-18 road loss at Boise State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 1-4, 0-1

Analysis: The Aggies were fairly competitive against Boise State but were doomed by a pick-six and multiple costly penalties.

Up next: Friday vs. Washington State, 7 p.m. (The CW)

6. Colorado State

Last result: 56-26 home loss to Oregon State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 2-3, 0-1

Analysis: Colorado State can score, but head coach Jim Mora decided to pull the plug on defensive coordinator Tyson Summers’ play-calling in the first quarter of the Oregon State game.

Up next: Bye week

7. San Diego State

Last result: 31-29 home victory over Texas State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 2-3, 1-0

Analysis: The shorthanded Aztecs deserve credit for rallying against Texas State, but big-picture questions remain about the team’s offensive and defensive schemes.

Up next: Saturday at Oregon State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

8. Washington State

Last result: 26-6 home loss to Fresno State (Saturday, Oct. 3)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 1-4, 0-1

Analysis: The helpless Cougars are drawing dead in the Pac-12 with Caden Pinnick at quarterback.

Up next: Friday at Utah State, 7 p.m. (The CW)