Pac-12 play kicks off with three routs, one After Dark special

After four weeks of non-conference action, the eight members of the reborn Pac-12 were all in action against each other on Saturday.

The conference’s top three teams—Boise State, Fresno State and Oregon State—all secured runaway victories while the late-night showdown between Texas State and San Diego State featured some Pac-12 After Dark magic.

Down several key players due to injuries and a mumps outbreak, San Diego State (2-3, 1-0) rallied back from a 17-3 halftime deficit to stun Texas State (2-3, 0-1) at Snapdragon Stadium, 31-29.

The wild finish included a safety forced by the Texas State defense, followed by a Cameron Cooper 32-yard pick-six of Bobcats quarterback Brad Jackson to make it a 31-22 game with 2:47 remaining. Texas State answered with a quick touchdown and forced a three-and-out, but San Diego State’s defense held on in the closing minute.

“Heck of a job by everyone involved in the program,” Aztecs head coach Sean Lewis said after the game. “Tremendous result, tremendous heart, tremendous mental and physical toughness shown.”

The Aztecs, who were outgained 565-239 by Texas State, will face another explosive offense next week on the road at Oregon State.

The Beavers (3-2, 1-0) picked up their third straight win on Saturday with a 56-26 destruction of Colorado State (2-3, 0-1) before a sellout crowd at Canvas Stadium.

Braden Atkinson finished 30 of 33 passing for 404 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target once again was true freshman menace Jesse Legree, who caught five passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns.

Oregon State is averaging 497 yards per game, ranking No. 9 nationally and first in the Pac-12.

The biggest story of the game was from the Colorado State side as head coach Jim Mora removed defensive coordinator Tyson Summers’ play-calling duties in the first quarter. Summers decided to leave the field and was later fired.

NEW: Colorado State HC Jim Mora explains why he dismissed DC Tyson Summers:



“Tyson was relieved of his play calling duties, he made the decision on his own to leave the field, and he is no longer with this football program.” 😳



Says this wasn’t something he anticipated. pic.twitter.com/uw9FqdO7fJ — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) October 4, 2026

After surrendering 653 yards to the Beavers, Colorado State ranks No. 137 of 138 FBS teams in total defense at 494 yards allowed per game.

While Oregon State boasts the Pac-12’s top offense, the best defensive outfit in the conference belongs to Fresno State.

The Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0) allowed 10 or fewer points for the third time in five games with a smothering 26-6 victory over hapless Washington State (1-4, 0-1).

Fresno State outgained the Cougars 375-182 with a pair of takeaways against struggling quarterback Caden Pinnick.

Despite a 39-0 loss at USC to open the season, the Bulldogs rank 27th nationally in scoring defense at 16.4 points allowed per game.

The Pac-12’s most balanced team remains Boise State (4-1, 1-0), which took care of business in a 37-18 home victory over Utah State (1-4, 0-1).

The Broncos rank second among Pac-12 teams in scoring defense (20.6 points per game, No. 50 nationally) and third in scoring offense (34.4 points, No. 50 nationally).

Fifth-year senior quarterback Maddux Madsen has completed 87 of 132 passes for 1,058 yards with 12 total touchdowns and no turnovers through five games.