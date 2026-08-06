Boise State's renovated stadium debuts against dangerous Memphis team

After kicking off the 2026 season on Labor Day weekend with a road game against national power Oregon, Boise State returns home the following week to face another challenging opponent.

The Broncos’ first game at newly renovated Albertsons Stadium will be against American Conference contender Memphis.

The Broncos and Tigers faced off back in 2023 with Memphis securing a 35-32 home victory. Boise State jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead before surrendering 28 straight points.

First-year Memphis head coach Charles Huff inherits a program that finished 8-5 overall last season under old coach Ryan Silverfield, who is now at Arkansas. Huff brought 17 players and four coaches over from Southern Miss, his previous stop.

The Tigers could have 22 new starters—all from the transfer portal—this season.

Game 2: Memphis at Boise State

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Kickoff time: 4 p.m. Mountain time

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

TV/Streaming: USA Network

Memphis offense preview

Former five-star prospect Air Noland (Ohio State, South Carolina) and West Florida transfer Marcus Stokes are competing for the starting quarterback job. Noland is a left-handed gunslinger while Stokes is a typical dual-threat quarterback.

Whoever wins the job will have plenty of receiving options in Tychaun Chapman (Southern Miss), Terrell Timmons (Colorado) and junior returnee Brady Kluse.

Dallan Hayden should be a weapon at running back after producing for Ohio State and Colorado.

Offensive line play is the biggest question mark as the Tigers lost several players to the portal, including Power Four transfers Malachi Breland (Arkansas), Josiah Clemons (Arkansas) and Yakiri Walker (Baylor).

Offensive coordinator Kevin Decker leaned on the ground game last year at Old Dominion, but the Tigers could feature more passing with two talented quarterbacks and several targets at receiver.

Memphis defense preview

Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry also gets to start from scratch with nearly zero returning production from last season.

The defensive line should be a strength with interior players Jaden McKinney (Southern Miss), J’Mari Monette (Indiana) and Eric Thomas (Syracuse) while former Southern Miss standouts Jabari Ishmael and J’Mond Tapp can rush the passer.

Florida State transfer Jayden Parrish and Southern Miss’ Mike Montgomery will anchor the linebacker room. Montgomery recorded 105 total tackles as a junior and should be in contention for American Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Huff brought over five potential defensive back starters from Southern Miss.

If all the pieces come together, the Tigers could have a ferocious defense in 2026.