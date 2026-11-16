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Boise State rises in AP Poll coming off shootout victory over Oregon State

Broncos have won nine straight games following Week 1 loss
Bob Lundeberg|
Boise State's Sire Gaines.
Boise State's Sire Gaines. | Photo courtesy of Boise State Athletics

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In a rare Monday unveiling of the AP Poll, Boise State moved up two spots in the Week 11 poll to No. 15.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12), who have won nine consecutive games entering Saturday’s Pac-12 regular-season finale against San Diego State (5-5, 4-2), were No. 17 in last week’s poll. 

The AP poll, which is normally released on Sundays, was delayed a day to include the result of Sunday’s SEC matchup between Oklahoma and Ole Miss. The SEC moved the game to Sunday to accommodate Ole Miss’ travel delay following Friday’s nationwide chaos

The Sooners defeated previous No. 19 Ole Miss, 24-17. The Rebels dropped to No. 25 following the loss. 

Two other Group of Six teams cracked the bottom of the Week 11 AP Poll: No. 22 Liberty and No. 25 Memphis. 

Seven Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: UTSA (36), New Mexico (32), Louisiana Tech (14), North Dakota State (nine), Wyoming (five), Air Force (five), Toledo (five). 

Boise State was ranked No. 24 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings. The next set of rankings will be released at 7 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday. 

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff. Boise State was the only Group of Six team included in last week’s rankings. 

The Broncos have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game heading into Saturday’s home matchup with San Diego State. 

Boise State is tentatively scheduled to play at Utah State (4-6, 3-3) on Saturday, Nov. 28 during the Pac-12’s flex week to wrap up the regular season. The Broncos could also be sent to Colorado State (3-7, 1-5), Fresno State (5-5, 2-4) or Washington State (2-8, 1-5). 

The top nine teams in the Week 11 AP Poll remained unchanged with Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame, UCLA, Miami, Indiana, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee all holding down their spots.

Oregon, which earned a 34-27 home victory over Boise State in Week 1, jumped four spots to No. 14. 

Here is the full Week 11 AP poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 11 AP Poll

1. Georgia (58)

2. Utah (10)

3. Notre Dame (2)

4. UCLA

5. Miami

6. Indiana

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7. Alabama

8. Texas

9. Tennessee

10. Wake Forest

11. Texas Tech

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oregon 

15. Boise State

16. Ohio State

17. Kentucky

18. USC

19. Arizona

20. Houston

21. Louisville 

22. Liberty

23. Florida

24. Memphis

25. Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 95, LSU 91, Duke 62, UTSA 36, New Mexico 32, South Carolina 31, Louisiana Tech 14, North Dakota State 9, Wyoming 5, Air Force 5, Toledo 5, SMU 5, Auburn 4, Missouri 3

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Bob Lundeberg
BOB LUNDEBERG

Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.

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