Boise State running back wins first Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honor
Boise State sophomore running back Dylan Riley was voted Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Riley had the best game of his young career last weekend against Air Force, recording 255 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. The Broncos (2-1, 1-0) earned a 49-37 road victory over the Falcons (1-2, 0-2).
“I can’t say enough good things about Dylan Riley,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said after the game. “Who he is to this team, the stuff he’s been through … I mean, continue to watch when Dylan Riley scores. The team erupts because they know how much he cares about them. He’s going to do the nitty-gritty, find a way to make plays on special teams.
“He had his night tonight.”
With starting running back Sire Gaines limited due to a non-disclosed injury, Riley set new career highs for carries (19), rushing yards (171) and rushing touchdowns (four) against Air Force. He also had a 75-yard receiving touchdown on a screen pass and finished with two catches for 84 yards.
“Gaines is a little bit banged up, so we had to limit his reps,” Danielson said. “We like all three of our running backs, and Dylan Riley did a great job against Eastern Washington. When he went in, regardless of what time of the game it was, he was explosive. He’s earned the right to get the reps he’s gotten.
“Dylan Riley, we knew he was going to have a huge role. But the explosive plays he made … he’s a touchdown waiting to happen because of his speed, his physicality. Can’t be more proud of him and our team. … I’m proud of our offensive line for establishing a run game. Tight ends, receivers (for blocking), Kage Casey making that block on the screen. That was a team effort to score 49 points.”
In his previous game against Eastern Washington, Riley had six carries for 123 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown burst.
Riley has 32 carries for 314 yards and six total touchdowns on the season. He ranks fifth nationally among qualified runners at 9.8 yards per attempt and is the only back in the top five with 30 or more carries.
Riley is the second Boise State player to earn a weekly MWC honor this season.
Gaines was named MWC Freshman of the Week after running for 98 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Eastern Washington.