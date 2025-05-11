Canadian Travis Hunter? Boise State’s 2026 NFL Draft safety prospect could play both ways this season
The 2025 NFL Draft has come and gone, and draft analysts have already moved on to next year’s class.
Coming off a 12-2 season and the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Boise State is loaded with future NFL talent on both sides of the ball.
Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting Boise State’s top 10 draft-eligible prospects for 2026.
We have already covered cornerback A’Marion McCoy, wide receiver Chris Marshall, linebacker Marco Notarainni, wide receiver Latrell Caples, offensive lineman Mason Randolph, running back Malik Sherrod and are moving on to the Broncos’ No. 4 draft prospect for 2026: Safety Ty Benefield.
Safety Ty Benefield, junior
Ty Benefield emerged as one of Boise State’s top defensive players last season, leading the team with 82 total tackles and two interceptions. The Vancouver, British Columbia native received all-Mountain West Conference honorable mention and was a finalist for the Cornish Trophy, an award presented annually to the top Canadian player in college football.
During spring practice, Boise State experimented with using Benefield as a two-way player at wide receiver and safety.
“He’s that type of football player,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “We had some receivers out, and it’s like ‘Hey, Ty, go out there and catch a couple passes.’ He’s just that guy for us.
“Is that going to turn into anything or not? We’re going to continue to walk that path. But I’ll tell you what, Ty Benefield is a leader on this team. He loves this team. … It’s cool to see him continue to grow.”
Benefield was rated a three-star prospect coming out of Crean Lutheran High School in Southern California. He chose the Broncos over offers from BYU, Oregon State, Washington, Washington State, among others.
The rangy 6-foot-2, 204-pound athlete made five starts as a true freshman before blossoming into an all-MWC performer last season. Along with his tackles and interceptions, Benefield also recorded three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Danielson listed Benefield among Boise State’s top performers during spring practice.
“Ty is such an elite competitor,” Danielson said. “He loves football, and everything he does is about growing to be the best version of himself. Even a guy going into his sophomore year last year, we put a lot on our safeties and he did a great job executing in all situations. And now seeing him through spring ball, he is taking his game to the next level.”
Benefield projects as a safety in the NFL. With only two seasons of college football under his belt, Benefield could skip the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Boise State for his senior season.