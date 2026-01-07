Boise State secures two more transfer portal commitments

Boise State secured a pair of transfer portal commitments on Tuesday night.

Central Washington defensive lineman Mikaio Edward and Weber State long snapper Caden Kellow both announced their commitments to the Broncos.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Edward recorded 41 tackles (nine for loss) and seven sacks during his sophomore season with Division II Central Washington. He was a first-team all-Lone Star Conference selection.

Edward, a Federal Way High School (Washington) graduate, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Kellow was previously at Missouri State and Utah State before landing at Weber State. He was the Wildcats’ primary long snapper and received a Pro Football Focus grade of 71.6 for his sophomore season on 65 punt snaps and 51 PAT and field goals.

Earlier in the day, the Broncos also landed a commitment from Southern University wide receiver Darren Morris.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Morris hauled in 27 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns during his junior season. He finished his three-year career at Southern with 77 catches for 1,256 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per reception.

Morris attended Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He set the Southern Lab record for career receiving yards and had 52 catches for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior en route to a Warrick Dunn Award (Louisiana player of the year) nomination.

Morris will have an opportunity to compete for early playing time as the Broncos look to replace their top four pass-catchers from last season in Latrell Caples (51 receptions, 617 yards, three touchdowns), Chris Marshall (30 receptions, 574 yards, two touchdowns), Chase Penry (30 receptions, 394 yards, one touchdown) and tight end Matt Lauter (37 receptions, 330 yards, two touchdowns).

Here are Boise State’s four transfer portal commitments during the 2026 winter cycle.

Logan Brantley, sophomore, linebacker (Kansas)

Mikaio Edward, sophomore, defensive lineman (Central Washington)

Caden Kellow, sophomore, long snapper (Weber State)

Darren Morris, junior, wide receiver (Southern)

Here are the 17 Boise State players who have entered the transfer portal this cycle.

Kaleb Annett, freshman, quarterback

Greg Ard, freshman, running back

Davon Banks, graduate, defensive back

Ty Benefield, junior, safety (LSU)

Breezy Dubar, junior, running back

Hayden Hanks, freshman, defensive line

Tyler Keinath, graduate, offensive line

Chase Martin, junior, linebacker

Clay Martineau, sophomore, linebacker

Chris Marshall, junior, wide receiver

Eyitayo Omotinugbon, freshman, offensive line

Roland Podesta, freshman, punter

Jarrett Reeser, junior, kicker

Hall Schmidt, junior, offensive line (UCLA)

JJ Talo, junior, offensive line

Jaylen Webb, junior, defensive back

Demetric Whitlock Jr., junior, wide receiver