Boise State slides in Coaches Poll for second straight week
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Coming off a disastrous home loss to San Diego State, Boise State regrouped nicely on Saturday with a 49-28 Pac-12 flex week road victory over Colorado State.
Despite the win, the Broncos (10-2, 6-1 Pac-12) suffered another setback in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday.
Boise State, which will get a home rematch with San Diego State (6-6, 5-2) in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, dropped two spots to No. 23 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Broncos tumbled to No. 21 in last week’s poll after the San Diego State loss.
No other Group of Six teams were in the top 25 of the Week 13 Coaches Poll.
Conference USA leader Liberty (11-1, 8-0) fell out of the top 25 after routing Missouri State over the weekend, 52-29. The Flames entered last week’s poll at No. 24.
Six Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: Liberty (169), UTSA (106), New Mexico (83), Toledo (15), North Dakota State (10) and Air Force (eight).
The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.
The next set of CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday. No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s CFP rankings.
After stumbling into a 14-0 deficit at Colorado State, Boise State found its footing to secure a runaway win on Saturday. The Broncos took a 28-21 lead into the locker room and added three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away.
Georgia remained atop the Week 13 Coaches Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas.
Oregon, which defeated Boise State way back in Week 1, plummeted to No. 21 after a 33-27 double-overtime home loss to Washington.
Here is the full Week 13 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):
Week 13 Coaches Poll
1. Georgia (61)
2. Utah (10)
3. Notre Dame (1)
4. Miami
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Wake Forest
8. Texas Tech
9. Indiana
10. BYU
11. Iowa
12. USC
13. Alabama
14. UCLA
15. Arizona
16. Houston
17. Ole Miss
18. Oklahoma
19. Florida
20. Ohio State
21. Oregon
22. Washington
23. Boise State
24. Kentucky
25. Auburn
Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville; No. 23 Missouri; No. 24 Liberty
Others receiving votes: Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob