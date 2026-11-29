Coming off a disastrous home loss to San Diego State, Boise State regrouped nicely on Saturday with a 49-28 Pac-12 flex week road victory over Colorado State.

Despite the win, the Broncos (10-2, 6-1 Pac-12) suffered another setback in the Week 13 Coaches Poll, which was released on Sunday.

Boise State, which will get a home rematch with San Diego State (6-6, 5-2) in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game, dropped two spots to No. 23 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Broncos tumbled to No. 21 in last week’s poll after the San Diego State loss.

No other Group of Six teams were in the top 25 of the Week 13 Coaches Poll.

Conference USA leader Liberty (11-1, 8-0) fell out of the top 25 after routing Missouri State over the weekend, 52-29. The Flames entered last week’s poll at No. 24.

Six Group of Six teams were in the others receiving votes category: Liberty (169), UTSA (106), New Mexico (83), Toledo (15), North Dakota State (10) and Air Force (eight).

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings earns an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff.

The next set of CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday. No Group of Six teams were included in last week’s CFP rankings.

After stumbling into a 14-0 deficit at Colorado State, Boise State found its footing to secure a runaway win on Saturday. The Broncos took a 28-21 lead into the locker room and added three fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away.

Georgia remained atop the Week 13 Coaches Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Texas.

Oregon, which defeated Boise State way back in Week 1, plummeted to No. 21 after a 33-27 double-overtime home loss to Washington.

Here is the full Week 13 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 13 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (61)

2. Utah (10)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Miami

5. Texas

6. Tennessee

7. Wake Forest

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

8. Texas Tech

9. Indiana

10. BYU

11. Iowa

12. USC

13. Alabama

14. UCLA

15. Arizona

16. Houston

17. Ole Miss

18. Oklahoma

19. Florida

20. Ohio State

21. Oregon

22. Washington

23. Boise State

24. Kentucky

25. Auburn

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisville; No. 23 Missouri; No. 24 Liberty

Others receiving votes: Liberty 169; UTSA 106; New Mexico 83; Oklahoma State 42; Louisville 42; Clemson 19; Toledo 15; LSU 15; Missouri 14; Wisconsin 11; North Dakota State 10; Air Force 8; Northwestern 6; Nebraska 5