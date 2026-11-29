The Pac-12’s innovative flex week concluded late on Saturday night with Oregon State securing a 38-10 road victory over Fresno State as a dense fog settled into a sparsely populated Valley Children’s Stadium.

The crowd wasn’t considerably larger at kickoff for a rematch that should’ve drawn some interest between a pair of 6-5 teams. The Bulldogs defeated the Beavers at home on Halloween, 38-22.

Valley Children’s Stadium wasn’t the only empty stadium during a Pac-12 flex week that largely flopped. The crowd at Canvas Stadium for Colorado State’s home rematch with Boise State could’ve been counted by hand. The same was true at Martin Stadium as Washington State hosted a Pac-12 championship game participant.

Oregon State head coach JaMarcus Shephard criticized the flex week structure during a recent press conference.

Shephard felt that the lack of a set schedule impacted travel budgets and prevented some family and fans from attending the final regular-season game. He also didn’t think a team should travel to the same destination twice in one season.

“I think that’s something going forward that the Pac-12 needs to be really considerate of, not having someone go do that twice in one season,” Shephard said earlier this week.

“Some of the things with these flex games are, when you think about them on the surface, they seem really, really good. “But when you start to peel back the layers, there/s a reason why people have a set schedule.”

When asked about the Pac-12 flex week structure after the game, Fresno State head coach Matt Entz brushed off the question.

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“I’m going to let the administrators figure all that out,” Entz said. “My opinion doesn’t really matter. We got to win the game that we have every week. So every game is important for us.”

The Pac-12 and Boise State caught some flak from national media and Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun for a perceived cupcake flex week matchup between the Broncos and Colorado State. Boise State (10-2, 6-1) fell behind 14-0 before running away for a 49-28 win over the Rams (3-9, 1-6).

On Friday, Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West) had a chance to earn a MWC championship game berth with a road win over New Mexico (10-2, 7-1). The Lobos secured a 42-19 victory over Calhoun’s Falcons and are closing the gap on Boise State for the Group of Six’s automatic bid to the College Football Playoff.

“I think it’s awesome that it’s in Game 12, I do,” Calhoun said of the big matchup earlier in the week. “Now, not every league thinks that way. I mean, aren’t there leagues where you say in Game 12 ‘Oh wait a second. This team has a really good record. Let’s flex it … where you play somebody that doesn’t have a very good record.’ I guess there’s a different pathway, depending on the league, in terms of vision.”

Last weekend, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said the conference would prioritize Boise State’s College Football Playoff equity during flex week. The Broncos are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in the CFP.

The Pac-12 also awarded championship game-bound San Diego State with a matchup against Washington State. After ripping off three straight wins, the Aztecs (6-6, 5-2) suffered a humiliating 20-14 loss to the Cougars (3-9, 1-6).

Boise State will host San Diego State at 6 p.m. Mountain time on Friday for the Pac-12 championship game. If the Broncos win, they will likely head back to the CFP for the second time in three seasons.

Texas State (7-5, 5-2), which finished in a tie with San Diego State for second place in the standings, also had a three-game winning streak snapped at Utah State (5-7, 3-4). The Aggies closed their season with an impressive 37-31 victory.

Oregon State (7-5, 4-3) cemented its bowl status while Fresno State (6-6, 3-4) is in danger of missing out on a bowl game.