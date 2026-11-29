With a College Football Playoff bid on the line, Boise State overcame a 14-0 deficit to secure a 49-28 road victory over Colorado State on Saturday during Pac-12 flex week.

The Broncos (10-2, 6-1) stormed back from the early hole to forge a 28-21 lead by halftime. Boise State tacked on three fourth-quarter touchdowns on a cold, windy day at Canvas Stadium.

Boise State won the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 4, 64-38.

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Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s win over the Rams (3-9, 1-6).

1. Offense rolls against helpless Colorado State defense

Facing arguably the worst defense in college football history, Boise State’s offense unsurprisingly went up and down the field on Colorado State.



Dylan Riley had two first-half touchdown runs as the Broncos rallied back from a poor start. Boise State nearly had another touchdown on the final play of the half, but Cash Herrera’s heave—Herrera has a stronger arm than Maddux Madsen—was knocked down by the wind and Rasean Jones caught the ball just short of the goal line.



The Broncos finally created some separation early in the fourth quarter when Riley punched it in from four yards out for a 35-21 lead. Following a Colorado State lost fumble, Matt Wagner caught a 19-yard touchdown from Madsen to put the game away.



Riley led the way with 14 carries for 108 yards and three touchdowns. The third-year junior also caught two passes for 28 yards.



Jones had seven catches for 136 yards, his fourth 100-yard game of the season. He added a late 10-yard rushing touchdown in the final minutes.



Boise State finished the game with 561 yards of offense to Colorado State’s 441.

2. Defense rallies back from brutal start

Boise State trailed 14-0 on Saturday before taking an offensive snap.



Colorado State received the opening kickoff and marched straight down the field for an easy touchdown. The Rams then went with a surprise onside kick and again faced no resistance en route to another score.



After a Riley touchdown, Colorado State repeated its first two drives to take a 21-7 lead.



On its three first-quarter drives, Colorado State ripped off seven gains of 16 or more yards against Boise State’s lowly defense. The Rams finished the opening quarter with 209 yards and averaged 10 yards per play.



Boise State’s defense got off the mat and responded with six consecutive stops, including a critical fourth-down hold at the Colorado State 29 midway through the second quarter. Max Stege also had a big third-down interception late in the third quarter with the Broncos clinging to a 28-21 lead.



After Boise State finally went ahead by two scores, JeRico Washington Jr. ripped the ball away from Troy Foster for another takeaway. It was the Boise State defense’s first fumble recovery of the season.



Tackling remains a giant concern, but defensive coordinator Erik Chinander pushed all the right buttons after a dreadful start.

3. Win and in?

Saturday’s victory kept Boise State in the College Football Playoff picture.



The Broncos, who entered the day as a considerable favorite to represent the Group of Six in the CFP, must defeat San Diego State in next week’s Pac-12 championship game to make the 12-team playoff field. Boise State will host the Aztecs on Friday at 6 p.m. Mountain time.



San Diego State stunned the Broncos last Saturday at Albertsons Stadium, 22-20. Boise State squandered a fourth-quarter lead with several questionable decisions down the stretch.



Will a victory over the Aztecs be enough for the committee to choose the Broncos over other Group of Six contenders Liberty (11-1, 8-0 Conference USA), New Mexico (10-2, 7-2 Mountain West) and UTSA (10-2, 7-1 American)?



To find out, Boise State must take care of business on Friday. And it would behoove the Broncos to do it convincingly.