Riding a nine-game winning streak, No. 17 Boise State will look to cap a perfect regular season in Year 1 of the reborn Pac-12 on Saturday against San Diego State.

The Broncos (9-1, 6-0) have already clinched home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game, which will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State is an overwhelming favorite to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

The Aztecs (5-5, 4-2) can secure a return trip to Boise next month with a victory on Saturday.

Both teams will be on the road next Saturday for the Pac-12’s flex week, which does not count toward the conference standings.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was a 20.5-point favorite over the Aztecs on The Blue.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. San Diego State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

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Pregame updates

During the Texas State/Washington State broadcast, it was announced that Boise State’s flex week game will air on USA Network at 4 p.m. Mountain time. Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said on Saturday that the flex week matchups will be announced “very early” tomorrow morning. The Broncos will be on the road next week against Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State or Washington State. Based on Gould’s comments, I would expect the Broncos to get sent to Colorado State for the easiest matchup on paper.

Texas State wallops Washington State, 42-14. If Boise State defeats San Diego State, the Bobcats will be coming back to Boise for the Pac-12 championship game. If the Aztecs pull the upset, they’ll be in the Pac-12 title game. I’m certain the Broncos would prefer a rematch with the Aztecs in the championship game, but they can’t worry about that with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.

The top storyline entering Saturday’s game is the Boise State defense. The Broncos have surrendered 124 total points over the last three games and rank among the nation’s worst teams in allowing explosive plays. San Diego State does not have a big-play offense, but the Aztecs will likely attempt to stretch the field against a Boise State defense that struggles with tackling in space.

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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