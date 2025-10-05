Boise State’s Spencer Danielson defends quarterback Maddux Madsen after four-interception game against Notre Dame
Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen had a game to forget against Notre Dame.
Madsen finished 22 of 37 passing for 215 yards with one rushing touchdown and four interceptions. The junior had another pick nullified by a roughing the passer penalty and benefited from multiple drops by Notre Dame defensive backs.
The Irish (3-2) shut out Boise State (3-2) in the second half en route to a 28-7 home victory.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson strongly supported Madsen after the loss.
“However a game goes, the first finger gets pointed at the head coach — as it should — and then usually people try to nitpick the starting quarterback,” Danielson said. “I don’t care where you’re at, who you are, that’s football in general.
“Maddux Madsen is a warrior. I will go to war with Maddux Madsen any day of the week. There’s not a quarterback in the country that I would like to be the quarterback of our team (more) than Maddux Madsen. Period, end of story. We’ll watch the film and find ways for him to continue to grow.”
Last week against Appalachian State, Madsen passed for a career-high 321 yards and threw four touchdowns with no interceptions.
Danielson said he’ll have a better idea of what went wrong for Madsen and the Boise State passing attack at Notre Dame after studying the film.
“The easy answer is he’s got to make the right throws, but without watching the film … me, different than our coordinators, I don’t get time to get on the iPad to see what’s going on,” Danielson said. “The second one side of the ball is off the field, I’m right on to the next side of the ball, so I’m going to have to watch the film.
“Obviously, I know there are some throws Maddux missed tonight, there’s some turnovers we can’t have. But I also know we’re not in good situations. And that’s holistic, coaching, players. We can’t be in third-and-long all the time . Hats off to Notre Dame’s defense, and us not executing on first and second down. I’ve got to watch the film to really evaluate it.
“Maddux is a competitor, and he’s hard on himself. I know he’s beating himself up. But this is a team. We didn’t lose the game tonight because Maddux Madsen had some interceptions. We lost the game because we lost as a team. There’s going to be things in all three phases (to fix).”