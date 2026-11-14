No. 24 Boise State vs. Oregon State live updates: Scores, highlights and reaction

ESPN’s College GameDay was in the Treasure Valley for Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between No. 24 Boise State (8-1, 5-0) and Oregon State (5-4, 3-2).

The Broncos, who are the favorites to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons, have won eight straight games following a Week 1 loss to No. 16 Oregon.

Oregon State has dropped back-to-back games and will be without star quarterback Braden Atkinson, the nation’s leading passer, on Saturday.

Boise State can clinch home-field advantage for the Pac-12 championship game with a victory over the Beavers.

In the closing line from DraftKings Sportsbook, Boise State was a 16.5-point favorite on The Blue.

Keep up with the Boise State vs. Oregon State game with live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights.

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First quarter updates

After missing on his first three throws, Madsen delivers a perfect ball to Terrious Favors for a 44-yard gain. That was a beautiful pass from Madsen.

The Boise State defense gets a stop just outside the red zone, and Caleb Ojeda’s 44-yard field goal attempt sails wide right. Big, big hold for the Broncos.

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With Maddux Madsen back in the lineup, Boise State promptly goes three-and-out on its first drive. His third-down pass should’ve been intercepted over the middle after it clanged off Cam Bates’ hands. Not a good start for the Broncos.

Well that was easy. Jesse Legree catches a short pass, slips a tackle and races to the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. That was a seven-play, 75-yard drive by the explosive Beavers. Oregon State 7, Boise State 0, 12:08 remaining in the opening quarter.

It only took three snaps for Oregon State to hit its first explosive play. On third-and-five, Murphy connects with tight end Eric Olsen for a 36-yard gain. Boise State’s pass defense ranks among the nation’s worst, and Oregon State leads FBS in passing yards.

Maalik Murphy does in fact get the start at quarterback for Oregon State. Boise State won the coin toss and deferred to the second half.

Pregame recap

With Atkinson out, everyone—including Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson—expected Maalik Murphy to get the start for Oregon State. During pregame warmups, Brady Jones is taking reps with the first-string offense. Jones is a running quarterback whereas Murphy is a pure drop-back passer like Atkinson.

After a stormy night, the weather is perfect in Boise. Zero wind, sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-50s. Oregon State, which has the top passing offense in FBS, is quite happy with the weather.

The Beavers will be without three key starters for today’s game: Quarterback Braden Atkinson, offensive tackle Jacob Anderson and safety Sailasa Vadrawale. Atkinson entered the week as the nation’s leading passer.

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