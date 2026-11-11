Boise State has allowed 70 second-half points in two games. Can the Broncos fix it?

No. 24 Boise State’s offense has set new season highs for points in consecutive weeks, but the Broncos’ defense continues to be a liability.

Over the last two games, Boise State (8-1, 5-0 Pac-12) has surrendered a total of 70 second-half points. The Broncos were lucky to get by Texas State (5-4, 3-2) while Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) has defensive issues of its own.

Boise State’s suspect defense will be put to the test again on Saturday against Oregon State (5-4, 3-2), the No. 1 passing offense in FBS.

Head coach Spencer Danielson said he’s well aware of what’s holding back the Broncos’ defense. Getting it corrected has proven to be a challenge.

“It’s obviously explosive plays, and it’s consistency to do (your) job for four quarters,” Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “If you look at every single play, there’s some really good snaps. … If you can take five or six plays away from Saturday night, you feel a lot better. But you can’t, and those plays are out there. And we are now playing a top-10 offense, we’re playing the No. 1-ranked passing offense, and we haven’t done good against it.”

Through nine games, many of Boise State’s defensive metrics are ghastly.

The Broncos rank No. 127 of 138 FBS teams in yards per play allowed (6.5), No. 129 in passing yards allowed (265.8 per game) and No. 136 in yards per completion allowed (14.2).

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Boise State also ranks among the nation’s worst teams in gains of 30 or more yards allowed (26), 40-plus yards (19) and 50-plus yards (12).

Last week against Colorado State, the Broncos had a season-worst missed tackle rate of 28 percent while allowing 12 explosive plays. In the Texas State game, Brad Jackson had touchdown throws of 44, 67 and 72 yards with a 35-yard rushing touchdown.

“I know we have the right players, I know we have the right coaches, but we’ve got to be better,” Danielson said. “I don’t run from that … and we’ve got to get to work to figure out how we can play stingier defense than we have, especially with the team we’re playing (on Saturday).”

Danielson backed embattled defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and the defensive staff during Monday’s press conference.

“A year ago, we won games because our defense played really, really well,” Danielson said. “This year, we’ve got to play better defense. I’ll be the first to raise my hand in regards to that.”

Chinander, who moved upstairs last week after calling the defense on the sideline for the first eight games, is confident the defense will perform better to close the season.

“The thing I’ve got to figure out—and this is 100 percent on me—is why do the explosives, instead of going for 15 or 20 yards, go for 70?,” Chinander said on Monday. “I do think we’re a lot closer than the average eye thinks.”