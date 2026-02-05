Boise State spring football preview: Broncos have weapons on special teams

Coming off three straight Mountain West championships, Boise State football is about to enter a new era.

Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State and the Broncos are all leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer. The rebuilt eight-team football conference aims to be an annual College Football Playoff participant with the five MWC schools, current members Oregon State and Washington State and fellow newcomer Texas State of the Sun Belt.

Boise State returns multiple impact players on both sides of the ball and expects to compete for a Pac-12 title in Year 1.

With spring football just around the corner, Boise State Broncos on SI is taking a position-by-position look at head coach Spencer Danielson’s roster heading into the 2026 season.

We have already broken down the offense (quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive line) and defense (defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs) and will wrap up the series with a glance at the Broncos’ special teams unit.

Special teams

Boise State will have one of the new Pac-12’s top all-around kickers next season in senior-to-be Colton Boomer.

Boomer, who transferred in from UCF last offseason, handled kickoff and placekicking duties for the Broncos. He finished his junior year 46 of 47 (98 percent) on PATs and 11 of 15 (73 percent) on field goals while recording touchbacks on 61 of 77 kickoffs (79 percent). None of his kickoffs went out of bounds.

Boomer made all three of his field goal attempts of 50 or more yards with a long of 52. He struggled on mid-range kicks, going 1 of 5 from 40 to 49 yards.

If Boomer can clean up his accuracy, the big-legged kicker could have an NFL future.

“He’s playing at a high level, especially in that position,” head coach Spencer Danielson said of Boomer during the 2025 season. “That’s why we call them specialist snipers. They don’t have a ton of body of work, they’re asked to do something and all eyes are on you to do it at a high level. … His future is really bright.”

The Broncos also return punter Oscar Doyle, another senior-to-be.

Doyle received all-Mountain West honorable mention as a junior after averaging 43.6 yards per punt with a long of 59 yards. Doyle downed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Boise State must replace long snapper Mason Hutton and primary returner Malik Sherrod, who are both out of eligibility.

The Broncos signed Weber State snapper Caden Kellow from the transfer portal to take over for Hutton. Kellow started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season.

Several players will compete for the return roles in spring practice and fall camp.

