Boise State starting offensive lineman to miss Pac-12 opener against Utah State

Boise State released its first official Pac-12 player availability report on Wednesday night, and at least two players will miss Saturday’s conference opener against Utah State.

Starting left guard Carson Rasmussen and backup linebacker Sam Brooks will not be available when the Broncos (3-1, 0-0) host Utah State (1-3, 0-0) at 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Rasmussen started Boise State’s first four games at left guard. He will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by Zander Esty, a fourth-year junior transfer from Oregon State.

Brooks has not played in a game this season after making 11 appearances last year.

Four Boise State players were listed as questionable in Wednesday night’s injury report: running back Sire Gaines, linebacker Logan Brantley and wide receivers Cam Bates and Darren Morris.

Gaines suffered an apparent wrist injury during the Broncos’ 38-24 victory over South Dakota on Sept. 19. Gaines did not play last week as Boise State picked up a 32-7 road win over Western Michigan.

The 6-foot, 220-pound Gaines has 45 carries for 234 yards and three total touchdowns this season. He forms a deadly one-two punch in the backfield with Dylan Riley, who ranks third nationally with 592 rushing yards.

Brantley, a Kansas transfer, has split time at linebacker with Jake Ripp alongside returning starter Boen Phelps. Brantley has 12 total tackles this season.

Bates is one of the Broncos’ top receivers with eight catches for 59 yards and two touchdowns. He is also the team’s lead punt returner with a 72-yard touchdown this season.

Morris, a Southern University transfer, has one reception for five yards in 2026.

Utah State listed five players as out for Saturday’s game: wide receiver Nikko Boncore, reserve linebacker Diego Grateron, offensive tackle Jackson Nelson, reserve defensive tackle Joshua Papu, starting linebacker Harrison Taggart.

Boncore had four catches for 66 yards in last week’s victory over Troy.

Despite missing the Troy game, Taggart is tied for fourth on the team in tackles with 18. Taggart suffered a scary injury during a loss to Utah on Sept. 19.

The Pac-12 implemented a comprehensive player availability report system for the 2026 football season.

Teams are required to provide player availability reports three days, two days, and the day before a game for all conference matchups. Each report is due by 8 p.m. Mountain time.

A final player availability report must also be submitted no later than two hours prior to kickoff on game day.

All player availability reports are published on Pac-12.com.