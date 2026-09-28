Point spread, betting odds for No. 22 Boise State vs. Utah State in Pac-12 opener

Boise State, ranked No. 22 in the latest AP Poll, is riding a three-game winning streak entering Pac-12 play.

After opening the season with a 34-27 loss at No. 15 Oregon, the Broncos rallied back with victories over Memphis (38-20), South Dakota (38-24) and Western Michigan (32-7).

Boise State turned in its most complete performance of the 2026 season last weekend in Kalamazoo, holding Western Michigan to 223 yards of total offense while Dylan Riley (28 carries, 138 yards, one touchdown) and Maddux Madsen (16 of 23 passing, 204 yards, three touchdowns, no turnovers) co-led the offense.

The Broncos (3-1, 0-0) will be back at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday for their Pac-12 opener against Utah State (1-3, 0-0).

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. The game will air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

As of Monday morning, DraftKings Sportsbook lists Boise State as a 20.5-point home favorite. The Broncos opened as 21-point favorites on Sunday.

Boise State is a hefty -1600 favorite on the moneyline while Utah State is +900 to score the upset. The over/under is set at 51.5 points.

After kicking off the season with a disastrous home loss to FCS Idaho State and road losses to Washington and No. 13 Utah, the Aggies snagged their first win of 2026 last week with a solid 21-10 home victory over Troy.

Utah State has turned the ball over 11 times this season, which is tied with Sacramento State for the most in FBS. Quarterback Grady Brosterhous is completing 56 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and six interceptions.

Pac-12 play will begin on Saturday with four intraconference matchups.

Here are the early betting lines for each Pac-12 game in Week 5 of the college football season. All times listed are Mountain time.

• Oregon State (-5.5) at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State at Boise State (-20.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Fresno State at Washington State (-2.5), 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• Texas State (-4) at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

Boise State vs. Utah State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -20.5

Moneyline: Boise State -1600, Utah State +900

Over/under: 51.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-1, Utah State 2-2

Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Utah State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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