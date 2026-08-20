Boise State unveils stunning helmet celebrating 40 years of The Blue

Boise State football is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its famed blue field this season.

For the team’s 2026 home opener against Memphis on Saturday, Sept. 12, the Broncos will wear special hand-painted helmets that pay tribute to The Blue.

“Forty years ago, Gene Bleymaier made a bold decision that forever changed the trajectory of Boise State athletics and created one of the most iconic symbols in all of sports,” Boise State athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said of the blue turf in a statement. “The Blue isn’t just a football field. It’s a symbol of innovation and when you believe in what’s possible, you can achieve epic.

“It has welcomed thousands of fans from all 50 states and around the world to experience Boise State, Boise and Idaho on game days and non-game days. We look forward to honoring The Blue and all that it represents with these unique anniversary helmets to be worn by our football program.”

The left side of the helmet features Boise State’s historic logo that was at midfield when the first edition of The Blue debuted in 1986. The Broncos used the bucking bronco logo from 1982-2002.

The right side of the helmet is a textured 40-yard line marker from The Blue.

The helmet was designed by renowned helmet artist Armando Villarreal. Villarreal created a ‘front porch of Idaho’ helmet for Boise State last year and has painted helmets for several other programs in recent seasons, including BYU, Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, UCF and Utah.

“As an artist, opportunities like this don't come around often,” Villarreal said in a statement. “The Blue is one of the most recognizable symbols in college football, and being asked to create a helmet that honors its 40-year legacy was both an incredible privilege and a responsibility. I wanted every brushstroke and every detail to tell the story of how one bold idea transformed Boise State into a brand known around the world. My hope is that when fans see this helmet, they don't just see artwork, but see the history, pride, innovation and the generations of Bronco fans who made The Blue legendary.”

The only FBS program in Idaho, Boise State has achieved 28 consecutive winning seasons—the longest active streak in the nation. The Broncos closed their Mountain West run with three straight championships and will compete in the new Pac-12 this year.

Boise State holds an impressive 148-17 record at Albertsons Stadium since 2000.