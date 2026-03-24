Boise State to experiment with new secondary pieces during spring practice

Boise State returns about half of its offensive and defensive starters from last season, leaving many starting spots up for grabs as the Broncos prepare to begin spring practice on Thursday.

“Every single position group needs to make sure that they show up and compete,” said Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, who noted that many players will experiment with different positions during spring ball. Danielson gave the example of players switching between safety and cornerback or moving between the offensive and defensive lines.

“I’m going to do some of that with our staff so when we leave spring, (we know) who are our best 11. And really, who are our best 22,” Danielson said.

Much of the tinkering will be in the secondary as nickelback Jaden Mickey is the lone returning starter. Danielson expects Mickey to see time at cornerback and nickel this spring.

Instead of listing players at cornerback or safety, all 20 secondary players are labeled as defensive backs on Boise State’s spring roster.

“There’s going to be guys that start at field safety and two practices later are going to be at nickel,” Danielson said. “Then they’re going to be from nickel to corner, corner to safety, so that when we do leave spring going into summer, it’s going to be much more slated. … We’ve got some talented kids where we’ve got to see where all of this is going to shake down.”

Danielson praised new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Terrence Brown, who spent the last four years at California.

“Terrence Brown was a huge hire for us,” Danielson said. “I think the world of Terrence. Play-caller at Cal last year, I’ve known him for a long time. Phenomenal defensive coach but an elite technician in regard to defensive backs.”

Competition will also be fierce in the running backs room as Sire Gaines and Dylan Riley both return from last season.

Riley, a second-team all-Mountain West performer as a sophomore, ran for 1,125 yards with 12 total touchdowns a season ago. Gaines tallied 811 rushing yards with nine total TDs.

Danielson said Gaines and Riley will split the first-team reps throughout spring practice.

“Sire and Dylan, they’re really going to get the majority of the (first-team) reps,” Danielson said. “Our goal going in is I want to make sure they get dang near 50/50 of the (first-team) reps. We’re going to do some two-spot stuff to get them some more, and then give opportunities to (others).”