Boise State spring game preview: 3 things to watch as Broncos scrimmage on the Blue
Boise State’s annual spring football game is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
Unlike several programs across the country, Boise State remains committed to holding a spring game to connect with fans.
“The spring game is such a special moment for me,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson said. “Obviously, we haven’t been around Bronco Nation since December 31st. … So all those months of our guys training, practicing, going through it, being able to have this time with our fans (is important) because Bronco Nation is the best fan base in the country.”
Danielson noted that Boise State sold out all seven of its home games last season and had impressive crowd support during its College Football Playoff matchup with Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.
“And that’s a huge part for our players. I want them to feel that connection. When people come to the spring game, getting autographs from our players, being around our players — not just seeing them from the stands at a game, but being able to meet them and be around them — that’s a huge connection piece for me. That’s a huge selling point for this place.
“I cannot wait to be around them on Saturday, and I know our players feel the same.”
Here are three things to watch for during Saturday’s spring game.
1. Backup quarterback race heats up
Junior Maddux Madsen is a returning starter behind center for the Broncos, but the backup quarterback spot remains a question mark entering the spring game.
Sophomore Max Cutforth and freshman Kaleb Annett are battling it out to back up Madsen. Annett redshirted last season while Cutforth appeared in two games.
Madsen, Cutforth and Annett are the only scholarship quarterbacks on Boise State’s roster. The Broncos are counting on all three to take another step forward over the summer.
2. Will Ty Benefield play both ways?
Due to injuries in the wide receiver room, safety Ty Benefield has taken some snaps on offense during spring practice.
Benefield led the Broncos in total tackles (82) and interceptions (two) as a sophomore last season while playing a team-high 1,070 snaps.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter shined on both sides of the ball a season ago en route to the Heisman Trophy. While Benefield is unlikely to have a Hunter-sized role for Boise State’s offense, the talented athlete could be used as a part-time weapon at receiver.
3. Fierce competition at running back
Despite losing Ashton Jeanty to the NFL Draft, running back may be the deepest position group on Boise State’s roster.
Fresno State transfer Malik Sherrod, junior Breezy Dubar and sophomore Dylan Riley have all impressed this spring. Sherrod, a sixth-year senior, is also slated to be Boise State’s lead kickoff and punt returner.
Redshirt freshman Sire Gaines, a top candidate to replace Jeanty, has sat out all of spring practice with an unspecified leg injury. Gaines will not be in action on Saturday.