Boise State transfer portal tracker: Former Broncos find homes
Boise State has lost 15 scholarship players to the transfer portal since capturing its second straight Mountain West Conference championship.
Ten of the outgoing players have already landed with new teams.
Quarterback Malachi Nelson, Boise State’s top-rated portal loss according to 247Sports, signed with UTEP in January. Nelson, a former five-star prospect prep prospect, was rated the No. 399 overall player in the portal nationally by 247Sports.
“Through the process, I talked with a few different coaches,” Nelson said in a recent media availability. “I remember almost being set on another place and calling (UTEP head coach Scotty Walden). … We had a real conversation, and I felt that was the turning point. And it was somewhere I felt comfortable.”
Nelson appeared in three games last season as Maddux Madsen’s backup, completing 12 of 17 passes for 128 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Nelson is in a three-way battle with Skyler Locklear and Shay Smith to start at quarterback for the Miners.
Wide receiver Prince Strachan, 247Sports’ No. 662 overall player in the portal, signed with USC in January. Strachan tallied 25 catches for 304 yards and a touchdown as a sophomore.
Strachan will be a key member of a USC receivers unit that lost four of its top six players from last season.
Eight other former Broncos have found new homes, including defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State) and linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP).
The spring transfer portal window will be open from April 16 to April 25. Returning starters Braxton Fely (defensive line) and Andrew Simpson (linebacker) have already announced their intention to enter the portal.
Here is a complete list of Boise State’s 15 scholarship transfer portal losses:
Defensive lineman Demanuel Brown Jr. (New Mexico State)
Running back Kaden Dudley
Linebacker Udoka Ezeani (UTEP)
Defensive lineman Braxton Fely
Tight end Oliver Fisher (Idaho)
Wide receiver Jackson Grier (Appalachian State)
Edge rusher Nick Hawthorne (UMass)
Wide receiver Zamondre Merriweather
Linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (Western Illinois)
Quarterback Malachi Nelson (UTEP)
Linebacker Andrew Simpson
Wide receiver Prince Strachan (USC)
Safety Gabe Tahir (Idaho State)
Cornerback Khai Taylor
Cornerback Dionte Thornton (Portland State)
Here are Boise State’s 11 portal additions:
Kicker Colton Boomer (UCF)
Defensive back Demetrius Freeney (Arizona)
Long snapper Hunter Higham (Hawaii)
Kicker Evan Kiely (Sacramento State)
Defensive lineman David Latu (BYU)
Defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto (Arizona)
Defensive back Jaden Mickey (Notre Dame)
Running back Malik Sherrod (Fresno State)
Offensive lineman Miles Walker (Ohio State)
Defensive lineman Dion Washington (Hawaii)
Edge rusher Malakai Williams (Idaho)