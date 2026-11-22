After playing with fire in recent victories over Texas State and Oregon State, Boise State finally got burned during Saturday’s Pac-12 regular-season finale against San Diego State.

The Broncos (9-2, 6-1) made several head-scratching decisions down the stretch, including an ill-fated fourth-down gamble with a minute and change remaining. Cooper DiLeva drilled a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give the Aztecs (6-5, 5-2) a stunning 22-20 victory on The Blue.

The loss could be detrimental to Boise State’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Broncos, who entered Saturday on a nine-game winning streak, were the only Group of Six team in the top 25 of last week’s CFP rankings at No. 17.

The highest-ranked Group of Six team in the final CFP rankings gets an automatic bid to the 12-team playoff. The next set of CFP rankings will be unveiled on Tuesday.

The Week 12 edition of the Coaches Poll was released on Sunday morning, and the Broncos plummeted six spots to No. 21. Boise State was ranked No. 15 in last week’s Coaches Poll.

Conference USA leader Liberty (10-1, 7-0), another Group of Six CFP contender, entered the poll at No. 24.

The Group of Six had seven teams in the others receiving votes category: UTSA (84), New Mexico (78), Louisiana Tech (35), Air Force (33), North Dakota State (eight), Toledo (four), Memphis (one).

Georgia remained atop the Week 12 Coaches Poll, followed by Utah, Notre Dame, Miami and Alabama.

Oregon, which defeated the Broncos in Week 1, stuck at No. 14 following a 45-7 home win over Michigan State.

Boise State will travel to Colorado State (3-8, 1-6) next Saturday for flex week before hosting San Diego State on Friday, Dec. 4 for the Pac-12 championship.

The Aztecs needed to win on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Pac-12 title game. If Boise State had held on, Texas State (7-4, 5-2) would’ve earned a rematch with the Broncos on The Blue on Dec. 4.

Here is the full Week 12 Coaches Poll (first-place votes in parentheses):

Week 12 Coaches Poll

1. Georgia (60)

2. Utah (12)

3. Notre Dame (1)

4. Miami

5. Alabama

6. Texas

7. Tennessee

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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8. Wake Forest

9. Texas Tech

10. UCLA

11. BYU

12. Indiana

13. Iowa

14. Oregon

15. USC

16. Arizona

17. Houston

18. Louisville

19. Ole Miss

20. Florida

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma

23. Missouri

24. Liberty

25. Kentucky

Dropped out: No. 17 Ohio State; No. 23 LSU; No. 24 Duke

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 153; UTSA 84; New Mexico 78; Nebraska 71; Washington 68; Louisiana Tech 35; Air Force 33; Duke 22; Oklahoma State 19; Auburn 12; Clemson 11; North Dakota State 8; Wisconsin 4; Toledo 4; SMU 4; LSU 4; Illinois 2; Minnesota 1; Memphis 1