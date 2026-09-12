Boise State vs. Memphis starting lineups for marquee Week 2 college football matchup

The starting lineups are in for Saturday’s Week 2 showdown between Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) at Albertsons Stadium.

The marquee Group of 6 non-conference game will air live nationally on USA Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time.

In the latest odds from FanDuel, Boise State is up to a 9.5-point favorite over the Tigers. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.

The Broncos opened as a 6.5-point favorite.

When asked about facing Boise State, first-year Memphis head coach Charles Huff didn’t mince words during his Monday press conference.

“Fear. Appropriate fear,” Huff said. “They’re a good team. You don’t go into Eugene and battle the No. 2 team in the country the way they did with confidence, and it wasn’t a bunch of fluke stuff. … You put the film on, and they’re running real football plays, they’re tackling real football players.”

“That’s a real football team. They should be a Power 4 team, in my opinion. When you look at them, that’s how they look. That’s how they play. That’s how the culture is driven.”

The Tigers have already banked victories over UNLV and Arkansas State while the Broncos opened their season with a 34-27 loss at No. 6 Oregon.

Here are the full starting lineups for Boise State and Memphis entering Saturday’s matchup at Albertsons Stadium:

Boise State offense

Quarterback: Maddux Madsen

Running back: Dylan Riley

Wide receiver: Cam Bates

Wide receiver: Akeem Wright

Wide receiver: Rasean Jones

Tight end: Matt Wagner

Left tackle: Tyler Ethridge

Left guard: Carson Rasmussen

Center: Stewart Taufa

Right guard: Roger Carreon

Right tackle: Daylon Metoyer

Memphis offense

Quarterback: Marcus Stokes

Running back: Jaylin Carter

Wide receiver: Stonka Burnside

Wide receiver: Jermane Hayes

Wide receiver: Brady Kluse

Tight end: Hunter Titpon

Left tackle: Riley McGehee

Left guard: Skyler Grant

Center: Philip Gray

Right guard: Maarten Woudsman

Right tackle: Aaron Karas

Boise State defense

Defensive end: Max Stege

Defensive tackle: Mikaio Edward

Defensive tackle: David Latu

Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan

Linebacker: Boen Phelps

Linebacker: Logan Brantley

Cornerback: JeRico Washington Jr.

Cornerback: Sherrod Smith

Nickel: Roman Tillmon

Safety: Derek Ganter Jr.

Safety: Travis Anderson

Memphis defense

Defensive end: Elijah Kinsler

Defensive tackle: Jaden McKinney

Defensive tackle: Taylor Burton

Edge rusher: J’Mond Tapp

Linebacker: Zach Ruffin

Linebacker: Mike Montgomery

Cornerback: Chauncey Logan Jr.

Cornerback: Anthony Richard Jr.

Safety: Ian Foster

Safety: Dylan Smith

Safety: Ahmere Foster

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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