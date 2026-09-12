Boise State vs. Memphis starting lineups for marquee Week 2 college football matchup
In this story:
The starting lineups are in for Saturday’s Week 2 showdown between Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) at Albertsons Stadium.
The marquee Group of 6 non-conference game will air live nationally on USA Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time.
In the latest odds from FanDuel, Boise State is up to a 9.5-point favorite over the Tigers. The over/under is set at 55.5 points.
The Broncos opened as a 6.5-point favorite.
When asked about facing Boise State, first-year Memphis head coach Charles Huff didn’t mince words during his Monday press conference.
“Fear. Appropriate fear,” Huff said. “They’re a good team. You don’t go into Eugene and battle the No. 2 team in the country the way they did with confidence, and it wasn’t a bunch of fluke stuff. … You put the film on, and they’re running real football plays, they’re tackling real football players.”
“That’s a real football team. They should be a Power 4 team, in my opinion. When you look at them, that’s how they look. That’s how they play. That’s how the culture is driven.”
The Tigers have already banked victories over UNLV and Arkansas State while the Broncos opened their season with a 34-27 loss at No. 6 Oregon.
Here are the full starting lineups for Boise State and Memphis entering Saturday’s matchup at Albertsons Stadium:
Boise State offense
Quarterback: Maddux Madsen
Running back: Dylan Riley
Wide receiver: Cam Bates
Wide receiver: Akeem Wright
Wide receiver: Rasean Jones
Tight end: Matt Wagner
Left tackle: Tyler Ethridge
Left guard: Carson Rasmussen
Center: Stewart Taufa
Right guard: Roger Carreon
Right tackle: Daylon Metoyer
Memphis offense
Quarterback: Marcus Stokes
Running back: Jaylin Carter
Wide receiver: Stonka Burnside
Wide receiver: Jermane Hayes
Wide receiver: Brady Kluse
Tight end: Hunter Titpon
Left tackle: Riley McGehee
Left guard: Skyler Grant
Center: Philip Gray
Right guard: Maarten Woudsman
Right tackle: Aaron Karas
Boise State defense
Defensive end: Max Stege
Defensive tackle: Mikaio Edward
Defensive tackle: David Latu
Edge rusher: Jayden Virgin-Morgan
Linebacker: Boen Phelps
Linebacker: Logan Brantley
Cornerback: JeRico Washington Jr.
Cornerback: Sherrod Smith
Nickel: Roman Tillmon
Safety: Derek Ganter Jr.
Safety: Travis Anderson
Memphis defense
Defensive end: Elijah Kinsler
Defensive tackle: Jaden McKinney
Defensive tackle: Taylor Burton
Edge rusher: J’Mond Tapp
Linebacker: Zach Ruffin
Linebacker: Mike Montgomery
Cornerback: Chauncey Logan Jr.
Cornerback: Anthony Richard Jr.
Safety: Ian Foster
Safety: Dylan Smith
Safety: Ahmere Foster
• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob