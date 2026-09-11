How to watch Boise State vs. Memphis: TV channel, streaming, game time and announcers

In a matchup with College Football Playoff implications, two of the top Group of 6 teams will face off on Saturday in Boise.

Boise State (0-1, 0-0 Pac-12) is coming off a strong showing in its season opener at No. 6 Oregon while Memphis (2-0, 0-0 American) is looking to secure another signature victory under first-year head coach Charles Huff.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain Time at Albertsons Stadium. The highly anticipated non-conference game will air live on USA Network.

“It’s been a good week of work,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “We have had some really good conversations this week … because everything is how you learn and grow from Week 1 to Week 2, so on and so forth. I know Memphis is saying the same thing.”

Boise State and Memphis are two of the favorites to secure the Group of 6’s automatic bid to the CFP. In the latest odds from DraftKings, Boise State has the best odds among Group of 6 teams to make the playoff at +305 while Memphis is tied with Army and UTSA for the fourth-best odds at +1000.

The Tigers kicked off the Huff era with a 27-21 road victory over Mountain West favorite UNLV in Week 0. Memphis ran for 335 yards in last week’s 42-24 home win over Arkansas State.

Huff added more than 70 new players to the roster during the offseason, including star transfer portal additions Marcus Stokes (quarterback, West Florida), Jaylin Carter (running back, Southern Miss), Elijah Kinsler (defensive end, West Virginia) and J’Mond Tapp (defensive end, Southern Miss).

“They’ve got the nation’s leading rusher, they lead the nation in sacks, they’re one of the top, most explosive offenses in the country,” Danielson said. “It’s going to be a big-time matchup on Saturday afternoon.”

Boise State is looking to snap a three-game skid against American Conference opponents dating back to 2021, including a 35-32 road loss to Memphis in 2023.

Saturday will be the first game inside the newly renovated Albertsons Stadium, which received a $70 million facelift during the offseason.

HOW TO WATCH BOISE STATE VS. MEMPHIS

Who: Boise State begins its 2026 home slate against Memphis

When: 4 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 12

Where: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Memphis live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: USA Network

Announcers: Nate Gatter (play-by-play), Ryan Leaf (color), Lauren Green (sideline)

Betting line: Boise State -9.5 (FanDuel)

Our prediction: Boise State 31, Memphis 27

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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