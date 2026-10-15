No. 23 Boise State remains slight favorite over Oregon State for Pac-12 championship

No. 23 Boise State and Oregon State have pulled away from the rest of the Pac-12 in most metrics.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0) lead the way in ESPN’s FPI (No. 29 nationally) and SP+ (No. 42) with the Beavers checking in at No. 49 and No. 51, respectively.

Oregon State (4-2, 2-0) has the statistical edge, ranking first among Pac-12 teams in scoring offense (41.8 points per game) and total defense (326.3 yards) and second in total offense (522.3) and scoring defense (22.0). The Broncos are third in scoring offense (35.0), scoring defense (22.3) and total offense (450.5) and fourth in total defense (368.2).

Through six weeks, the teams have played comparable competition with Boise State ranking No. 51 in FPI strength of schedule and Oregon State No. 57.

Boise State, which will host Oregon State on Nov. 14, is a small favorite to capture the Pac-12 title.

The Broncos are -180 to win the Pac-12 in the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook while the Beavers are +210. Fresno State is a distant third at +1200, followed by Texas State (+1800), Utah State (+4000), San Diego State (+7400), Colorado State (+10000) and Washington State (+20000).

Before joining the Pac-12, Boise State wrapped up its 15-year run in the Mountain West with three consecutive championships. The Broncos reached the College Football Playoff in 2024 and are the favorite to represent the Group of Six in this year’s CFP.

Boise State is idle this week ahead of a road matchup with struggling Washington State (1-5, 0-2) on Oct. 24.

Before hosting the Broncos, Washington State must endure a road trip to Corvallis on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Mountain time at Reser Stadium.

The Beavers are favored by 18.5 points over the Cougars, who will start Owen Eshelman at quarterback over Caden Pinnick. Eshelman, a redshirt freshman, has not attempted a college pass.

Oregon State is one of four FBS teams with a perfect against-the-spread record this season. The Beavers have covered their four games by an average of 19.3 points, matching New Mexico for the top mark nationally.

Saturday’s late game will feature Fresno State (4-2, 1-1) traveling to San Diego State (2-4, 1-1). The Bulldogs are a 7.5-point road favorite over an Aztecs team that is coming off a 52-point loss to Oregon State.

On Thursday night, Texas State (2-3, 0-1) is a 14-point home favorite over Colorado State (2-3, 0-1).

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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