Boise State’s Week 1 depth chart has freshmen flavor
Boise State will be relying on several freshmen during Thursday’s season-opener at South Florida.
Head coach Spencer Danielson released the team’s Week 1 depth chart on Saturday, and four true freshmen cracked the two-deep on offense and defense: edge rusher Bol Bol, nickelback Arthur de Boachie and wide receivers Quinton Brown and Qumonte Williams Jr.
Four other redshirt freshmen — including starting tailback Sire Gaines — were also listed on offense and defense.
“I really like the class we signed in December,” Danielson said during Saturday’s press conference. “Not just in who we believe they can become here as football players, I love their character. We recruit always. Talent sets the floor, character sets the ceiling. And I believe that these guys have a high talent level, that’s their floor. These guys have high character, and that’s where we’ve been able to grow them really fast.
“We’ve got some true freshmen that are going to play Game 1 against a very, very good football team in South Florida. And we’ll see how they do. That’s the curiosity as a coach … it’s different when it’s Game 1. You find out a lot.”
Kickoff between the 25th-ranked Broncos and Bulls is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Mountain time from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Danielson said the depth chart is likely to change following the South Florida game.
“Just like anything, we’re putting out a depth chart for Game 1 and we’re going to take the field with that depth chart, but I promise you that depth chart is going to change for Game 2,” the coach said. “There’s going to be a really big evaluation of our team after we play South Florida.
“Game reps are invaluable. And the only way to grow in this game is by playing it, and especially playing it on the big stage, which we’re going to be in on Thursday night. So we’re going to learn a lot about our group going forward.”
Danielson also noted that Boachie, Bol, Brown and Williams Jr. will not be the only true freshmen to see the field this fall.
“There are still some true freshmen that maybe aren’t listed on the depth chart that will play for us this season,” Danielson said. “They maybe just aren’t there yet. Just like every year, there’s a guy — and I don’t know who yet — there’s a guy or two on scout team right now working his tail off that’s going to continue to get better week in and week out. And Week 7 of the season, he’s going to have a huge role on offense and defense.”