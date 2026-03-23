Canadian edge rusher primed to make the leap for Boise State

Following a lengthy offseason, Boise State is set to begin spring football practice on Thursday.

The Broncos, who are coming off a 9-5 campaign in 2025 and the program’s third consecutive Mountain West championship, will compete in the Pac-12 next fall alongside current members Oregon State and Washington State, fellow MWC programs Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State and Texas State of the Sun Belt.

With several roles to fill on both sides of the ball, Boise State Broncos on SI is highlighting five returning players who are primed for a major jump in production next season.

We kicked off the series with wide receiver Quinton Brown and are moving on to another sophomore: edge rusher Bol Bol.

Bol Bol, edge rusher

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Bol was a relatively unheralded prospect when he arrived on Boise State’s campus in January 2025.

An Alberta, Canada native, Bol transferred to Washington’s Yelm High School for his senior season and was voted Class 4A South Puget Sound League Defensive Lineman of the Year. With Bol creating havoc up front, Yelm qualified for the 4A playoffs and finished the season with a 7-3 record.

Bol earned offers from Boise State and California in September of 2024 and committed to the Broncos the following month. The three-star prospect was rated the No. 16 overall player in Washington and the No. 118 edge prospect nationally in the 247Sports class of 2025 composite rankings.

Despite his modest recruiting profile, Bol caught the attention of head coach Spencer Danielson during spring practice and earned a spot in the defensive line rotation as a true freshman last fall. He appeared in 10 games and recorded his first career sack in Boise State’s regular-season finale against Utah State.

“He’s very coachable,” Danielson said of Bol last season. “We put a premium on how we play on the edge here, they have to do a lot for our defense. And he’s coachable, he learns. If he doesn’t do something right, he gets coached hard and listens, he learns and he grows. His body’s continuing to grow and develop, so he’s doing some good things. … I’m really excited about where his development is going.”

Bol is slated to be the primary backup for returning edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who has 119 career tackles and 16 sacks entering his senior season.

The Broncos could also deploy Bol and Virgin-Morgan as a package in passing situations to apply more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.