Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 23 Boise State vs. Fresno State

The point spread for Saturday’s rivalry showdown between No. 23 Boise State and Fresno State moved quite a bit throughout the week.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Pac-12) as 9.5-point road favorites on Saturday over the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-0), who have won three straight in the Milk Can rivalry series. The line was quickly bet down to 5.5 points before settling at 6.5 for most of the week.

Just before Saturday’s 8:30 p.m. kickoff at Valley Children’s Stadium, Boise State is back up to an 8.5-point favorite on DraftKings. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Both teams are red hot entering the rivalry game coming off four consecutive victories.

“They do things the right way,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said of the Bulldogs. “They’re going to play tough, they’re going to play physical, they’re going to be detail-oriented in everything they do. We’re going to have our work cut out for us.”

While Boise State opened the season with a competitive showing at No. 13 Oregon, the Bulldogs suffered a 39-0 shutout loss at No. 19 USC in Week 1.

First-year starting quarterback Jayden Mandal looked lost against the Trojans, completing just 7 of 15 passes for 77 yards with no touchdowns and two turnovers. Mandal has accounted for seven total touchdowns with no interceptions and one lost fumble over the last four games.

“You can see their quarterback is now playing his best football,” Danielson said. “That’s an evolution for their offense that honestly they didn’t really have that a lot last year. This quarterback is going to be one of the better ones in our conference.”

Washington State (1-5, 0-2) and Utah State (2-4, 1-1) kicked off the Pac-12’s Week 6 slate on Friday night with the Aggies earning a 17-16 come-from-behind win at home.

The Pac-12’s other Week 6 game is a Saturday afternoon showdown between Oregon State (3-2, 1-0) and San Diego State (2-3, 1-0). The Beavers were favored by 14.5 points at kickoff.

Boise State vs. Fresno State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -8.5

Moneyline: Boise State -310, Fresno State +250

Over/under: 48.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-2, Fresno State 4-1

Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 10

Location: Valley Children’s Stadium | Fresno, California

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Fresno State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: The CW

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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