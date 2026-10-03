Closing point spread, betting odds for No. 22 Boise State vs. Utah Stat

The point spread for No. 22 Boise State’s Pac-12 opener against Utah State jumped around over the course of the week.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Broncos (3-1, 0-0) as a 21-point favorite over the Aggies (1-3, 0-0) last Sunday. The line dropped to as low as -18.5 by Friday but is back up to -19.5 on Saturday morning.

Boise State is -1450 on the moneyline while Utah State is +850. The over/under has held strong at 51.5 points.

Saturday’s kickoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. Mountain time at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos escaped with a 25-24 road victory in last year’s meeting to close the Mountain West regular season. Boise State trailed 24-13 late in the third quarter.

“I have a ton of respect for Utah State,” Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson told local media on Thursday. “A bunch of different head coaches have come through there and had a lot of success. … Just got a lot of respect for their fan base, for the history of Utah State football, and we’ve always had really, really good battles.

“It’s a great matchup, and I’m really excited that they’re in the Pac-12.”

Boise State boasts the nation’s third-leading rusher in Dylan Riley, who has 90 carries for 592 yards and three touchdowns this year. Quarterback Maddux Madsen is 70 of 111 passing (63 percent) for 814 yards with 10 total touchdowns and no turnovers.

Pac-12 play will begin for all eight of the conference’s football members on Saturday.

Here are the DraftKings closing betting lines for each Pac-12 game in Week 5 of the college football season. All times listed are Mountain time.

• Oregon State (-6.5) at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• Utah State at Boise State (-19.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Fresno State at Washington State (-1.5), 7:30 p.m. (USA Network)

• Texas State (-9.5) at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m. (The CW)

Boise State vs. Utah State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -19.5

Moneyline: Boise State -1450, Utah State +850

Over/under: 51.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 3-1, Utah State 2-2

Game time: 5:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Oct. 3

Location: Albertsons Stadium | Boise, Idaho

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Utah State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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