Closing point spread, betting odds for Boise State vs. Western Michigan showdown

The betting odds for Saturday’s showdown between Group of Six College Football Playoff hopefuls Boise State and Western Michigan remained steady throughout the week.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened Boise State (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) as a 7.5-point favorite last Sunday. The line quickly moved to -7 with early money coming in on Western Michigan (2-1, 0-0 MAC).

The seven-point line held all week until DraftKings bumped it back up to 7.5 points on Friday afternoon.

As of Saturday morning, Boise State remains a 7.5-point favorite on the road. Boise State is -285 on the moneyline while Western Michigan is +230.

The over/under, which opened at 48.5, is up to 50.5 on DraftKings.

Both teams are in the mix to represent the Group of Six in the College Football Playoff.

In the latest DraftKings odds, Boise State is the Group of Six favorite to reach the CFP at +230. Western Michigan, the reigning MAC champion, is +2100.

Western Michigan was the talk of college football during opening weekend after suffering a controversial 13-12 loss at No. 18 Michigan. The Wolverines were given an extra play due to a stadium clock synchronization error and won the game on a walk-off 47-yard Hail Mary.

Earlier this week, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson called Western Michigan an “undefeated football team. Period, end of story.”

Boise State kicked off its season with a 34-27 road loss at No. 20 Oregon followed by victories over Memphis (38-20) and South Dakota (38-24).

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action on Saturday.

Here are the betting lines for each Pac-12 team in Week 4 of the 2026 college football season.

All times listed are Mountain time.

• San Diego State (+2.5) at Toledo, 10 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Colorado State (+14.5) at UTSA, 10 a.m. (ESPNU)

• Boise State (-7.5) at Western Michigan, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

• Incarnate Word at Texas State (-30.5), 4 p.m. (USA Network)

• Arizona at Washington State (+10.5), 5:30 p.m. (CBS)

• Troy at Utah State (-3), 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

• Oregon State (-11.5) at UTEP, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

• Rice at Fresno State (-13.5), 8 p.m. (The CW)

Boise State vs. Western Michigan betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -7.5

Moneyline: Boise State -285, Western Michigan +230

Over/under: 50.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 2-1, Western Michigan 2-1

Game time: 1:30 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Sept. 26

Location: Waldo Stadium | Kalamazoo, Michigan

Live stream: Watch Boise State vs. Western Michigan live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV channel: ESPN2

• Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

• If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.